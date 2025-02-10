Man Utd fans ‘enraged’ as Reds STILL worse than actual Man City

It turns out that Man Utd are STILL not as good as Man City. Who’d have thunk it? But they’re loads better than Borussia Dortmund…

Man Utd < Man City shock

There’s very little that shocks Mediawatch in big 2025 but this might well be one of those mental headlines we have ever seen…

Man Utd STILL outsiders to retain FA Cup despite four of ‘top six’ being knocked out, latest odds reveal

Where to start with this from The Sun? The fact that Manchester United are described as ‘outsiders’ when they are the third-favourites of 18 clubs still in the competition? In other news, Arsenal are STILL outsiders to win the Champions League…

Or with the really quite extraordinary idea that it is a surprise worthy of CAPITAL letters that the 13th best team in the Premier League are not the favourites to win the FA Cup when the teams in third, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th are still alive and kicking. Frankly, how the f*** are they as high as third?

The favourites for the FA Cup are – oddly enough – the most decorated and by any measure best team of the last five years.

‘United’s chances of winning the trophy increased on Sunday when Prem leaders Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle. ‘But they’re NOT the favourites to win the trophy. ‘Multiple bookmakers have struggling Premier League champions Manchester City as the favourites to win the competition.’

‘Struggling Premier League champions Manchester City who have 12 more points than United? Those struggling Premier League champions?

We have seen some absolute shite with United crowbarred into the headline (let’s face it we have written some absolute shite with United crowbarred into the headline) but the ‘news’ that they are not favourites to win the FA Cup ahead of two demonstrably better football teams might just be a new low/high.

Hold the back page: Some Man Utd fans are dicks

Liverpool were beaten by actual Plymouth Argyle on Sunday afternoon and yet on Monday morning, the actual biggest story in football is apparently this:

‘Jadon Sancho enrages Man Utd fans with just one word on Marcus Rashford’s Instagram post’ – Mirror.

‘Jadon Sancho’s one-word message to Marcus Rashford infuriates Man United fans after they both escaped exile with loans to Premier League rivals’ – MailOnline.

You know who is genuinely both enraged and infuriated? Mediawatch, that’s who.

It’s just not ‘news’ that some f***ing muppets on social media have no sense of perspective; wake us up on the day that no muppets on social media have no sense of perspective.

‘Jadon Sancho has left Manchester United fans fuming after suggesting that Marcus Rashford had been set ‘free’ following his move to Aston Villa,’ writes the Mirror’s ‘Senior Sports Reporter’. It certainly feels like a story becoming of such a grand title…

And some Man Utd fans are paid to be…

It is a tad silly for Jadon Sancho to write ‘freedom’ under Marcus Rashford’s Instagram post about his Aston Villa debut (a ‘major one-word dig’, according to The Sun) but it was one word and it really is inconsequential. Unless you are Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News and you have completely lost your shit.

But the misplaced sense of United’s superiority really is quite something. Just read this paragraph:

‘Sancho enjoyed his best run of form under Rangnick but the German diagnosed the problem early doors. Sancho only thrives in the comfort zone, ie. playing for also-rans in the Bundesliga. There is a reason why he billed Dortmund as “home” last year. Now he is back in his hometown of London.’

Also-rans in the Bundesliga? Also-rans in the Bundesliga who have finished an average of third place in the last 11 seasons while Manchester United have finished an average of fifth?

Even last season – a poor one for Dortmund – saw them finish fifth as United ended the season in eighth. Maths fans might want to tell us which of those numbers creates a higher league position.

And he is now at Chelsea, 14 points and nine places above Manchester United. He must be really kicking himself that he couldn’t make the grade at Manchester United, who are nearly but not quite as good as Crystal Palace.

The 100 Club

It can’t all be Manchester United, so we bring you one of the big Liverpool stories after their defeat to Plymouth…

‘Jamie Carragher makes bold Premier League title prediction after Liverpool crash out of FA Cup’ – Liverpool Echo.

‘Jamie Carragher makes one-word prediction after Liverpool suffer surprise FA Cup exit’ – The Standard.

‘Jamie Carragher gives surprise reaction to Liverpool’s shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth’ – MailOnline.

Being both ‘bold’ and ‘surprising’ with one word is tricky, though not impossible when you are a pundit of Carragher’s standing…

💯 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 9, 2025

It’s not even one word, FFS.