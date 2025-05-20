Man Utd fans fear defeat to ‘serial chokers and jokers’ if Hojlund starts

Man Utd fans are getting really nervous now; imagine the embarrassment of losing to actual Spurs in an actual cup final.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

This was the weekend that hands Ed top billing…

I still don’t have my voice back from Saturday yet. I wasn’t at Wembley, I couldn’t afford it and anyway, there are some times when it’s better to be in the comfort of your own home.

* It’s weird, really. The more you allow yourself to dream that it might happen, the less likely it seems that it will actually happen. So you start playing down your chances, but the more you talk up your opposition the more you wonder if maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance.

* As with their previous trip to the FA Cup Final, Crystal Palace were led by a very self-confident manager. The difference is that this time, when Oliver Glasner reacted to losing 5-2 to Manchester City by telling Pep Guardiola that if he used that system again, he would get beaten, you believed him.

Taking Palace to the FA Cup Final and high self-confidence are where the comparisons between Glasner and one of his predecessors, Alan Pardew, begin and end. It was nice to see that Palace had invited some former managers along to Wembley: we’re all a bit better for seeing Steve Coppell, Alan Smith and Roy Hodgson on good form, and in its own way, it was telling that there was no sign of Pardew.

* The other big difference between 2016 and 2025 was Palace’s form heading into the game. In 2016, between their win in the third round and defeat in the final, they took just 11 points (two wins, five draws) from 19 games – half a season! In hindsight it’s clear to see Pardew spent the day before the game negotiating a new contract, protecting himself from a justifiable sacking, instead of focussing on the most important matter.

In contrast, Glasner’s 2025 side played 16 league games between the third round and the final, taking 28 points (eight wins, four draws) in that time. Just as well they had a terrible start to the season to give everyone else a chance because 1.75 points per game over the course of an entire season would put them in the European places.

* This year’s Final did not take very long to establish its pattern: Manchester City dominating possession, Crystal Palace camped on the edge of their own penalty area. City had an early chance but couldn’t take it, and then the moment of magic happened. Palace gained possession and scored what has been one of their trademark goals this season. A long ball from Chris Richards on the byline found Jean-Philippe Mateta, who held the ball up on half way and exchanged passes with a midfielder (in this case Daichi Kamada) and released Daniel Muñoz down the right, where he crossed for Eberechi Eze to fire home following a Frank Lampard-esque late run.

* It’s been a comparatively tough season for City, and at times Guardiola has looked a little exposed. City’s struggles for form were attributed to Rodri’s absence, and while any team would miss a player that good and that important to their system, it wasn’t the best look for Guardiola’s standing as a tactical mastermind that he had neither an alternative to Rodri in that role, nor an alternative system to compensate for their absent star. On Saturday, they huffed and puffed but largely played in the same pattern for the entire game, and paid the price for their predictability.

The hardest part to understand is why, knowing how dangerous Palace are down their right, City still insisted on moving their left-back into the midfield, giving Muñoz lots of space behind to run into. What were we saying earlier about managers coming undone by overconfidence?

* One time they did try something a bit different led to the most controversial moment of the game. A long ball over the top saw Erling Haaland one on one with Dean Henderson, and the Palace keeper appeared to handle the ball outside his area. I don’t think it was a red card offence, despite the doublespeak of virtually every pundit asked about it (“Haaland hasn’t scored in five games at Wembley/of course it’s a goal scoring opportunity, it’s Haaland”), because there are two levels of mitigation. First, there is a defender racing back towards the goal who can get into position to make a block while Haaland is going round Henderson. Second, Henderson’s feet are well inside his area when he reaches across the line and handles the ball – in no way was it a cynical play but it was a breach of the rules. Had the officials decide to show Henderson a yellow card in real time and award City a free kick, I don’t think there would have been many complaints from either side.

* That said, reducing Palace to 10 men would not have changed the game much, because they would have still been camped on the edge of their area. And while we’re dealing with hypotheticals, there was more than a suspicion of evening up about the penalty awarded to City. The ball was running out of play, Tyrick Mitchell appeared to get a toe on it and Bernardo Silva was clearly looking for contact, but nonetheless, a penalty was awarded and then saved.

Haaland held the ball while the referee was sorting out the other players, before handing it over to Omar Marmoush to take the kick. This is something that teams do so that any mind games or abuse are absorbed by a fall guy rather than the taker, and yet, not a single Palace player went anywhere near either of the City forwards. Once again, City didn’t adapt their scripted plan to what the opposition were doing, and suffered for it. It wasn’t a particularly great penalty, but Henderson made a superb double save from it and the rebound, for the sort of moment where Palace fans dare to start believing.

* The penalty itself was one of seven fouls committed all game by Glasner’s team, the same number as City conceded, but it’s a testament to the Palace team’s discipline that the only yellow card any of them collected was when Henderson was cautioned for time wasting in stoppage time. In contrast, City’s frustrations got the better of them when they picked up five yellow cards. Defending that intensely for that long is incredibly tough, but to a man they performed their job admirably, it was a masterclass in how to protect a lead.

* The oldest person in the world will turn 116 years old this year. They were born four years after Crystal Palace were formed and, like us, just witnessed them winning a major trophy for the first time. All the generations of Palace fans who lived and died without seeing this, all those gone too soon. This is for them as much as it is for us. There is a deep connection between club and community, the players know how much it all means to the fans, and the fans celebrate each other. The tifo before the game, of the two boys and their father (who subsequently passed away) celebrating Darren Ambrose’s goal against Manchester United in 2009, a beautiful image summing up just how much it all means.

What a weekend, what a club.

Ed Quoththeraven

READ: 16 Conclusions on Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup: Glasner, Pep, De Bruyne, Mateta, Haaland, Munoz

Time to step up on VAR

Firstly, I haven’t seen the incident, but reading the comments and articles it’s very clear that here is another obvious example of the incompetent application of the use of VAR.

The use of technology is a massive step forward for the game and is intended to eradicate the glaring errors and miscarriages of justice of the past. The greatest example ever being Maradona’s goal.

It’s time for a change and this will not be instigated by the PGMOL, it has to be forced upon them and this needs to come from the EPL, La Liga, the Bundesliga, in fact every association in the world, supported by the broadcasters. Their multi billion pound product is being embarrassed and devalued by this shambolic shower. Refuse to play one weekend, refuse to broadcast the next, DO SOMETHING!

Appoint a three man team of ex-pros for each game, don’t include former players of the teams playing and there will still be subjective decisions but if all three need to agree then the glaringly obvious will prevail, it doesn’t at the moment! As for bias, I believe that pro bias is more likely than anti which is why former players are excluded, Rooney had no issue in saying City should get a man advantage.

Also bias currently exists anyway, but it’s for the on field officials as the VAR tries his hardest to vindicate the decision and will come up with some convoluted reasoning, the assistant will support this and the assistant assistant is there to get the biscuits and mutter “good process, well done guys”.

Football needs to remove the incompetence and can only do this through unifying and some strong action, sod the cost, they can afford it.

Howard (sadly it won’t happen) Jones

We can’t lose to the biggest losers, surely…

I guess I’m pretty fortunate that, in my lifetime, United have played in 7 European finals.

Yeah, you know the ones… Bayern in Barcelona, Chelsea in Moscow, those painful Messi, Xavi, Iniesta ones. But I’ve never been so petrified approaching a final.

Firstly, a win is absolutely vital to help our improvement for next season. Given how utterly abject our league form has been, ending the season with the positivity of a European trophy and Champions League qualification funds would be so important for next season.

But secondly, and more importantly, can you imagine… can you actually imagine the indignity and embarrassment of losing to Spurs in a European final! Spurs?! Lads… It’s Tottenham. Them. Serial chokers and jokers. We’d never be able to show our faces again. Yes, we’ve been awful, lost to all kinds of crap this season, but Spurs? In a final? I’m nauseous just thinking about it.

Come on Ruben, make it happen.

AS Camden (no offence Spurs fans and all that, but you know it’s true)

One-sided trashing incoming for Man Utd

As a die hard United fan, I have not been this nervous or stressed for a cup final in decades. This feels as important in terms of pressure & outcome as the 2008 CL finals, where the pressure to win was immense! In no way am I comparing the status of winning the two, but just the pressure on a team to win. A Europa win is the difference between getting a Gyokeres or Mateta, 100 million or 0 million, back in the elite or a has-been club. It’s as do or die as it can be, and honestly, I don’t see us winning it.

We haven’t defeated any non relegated English team other than Fulham via a deflected Martinez goal this year. Spurs have trashed us thrice. We are unable to score, unable to defend & unable to pass the ball. In all likelihood, this will be a one sided Spurs trashing. Unless Spurs forget to show up, I cannot see any way United win this. I am hoping & praying that we somehow get our sh*t together, but every match I watch makes it more painfully obvious that we are nowhere near the elite level. But winning the Europa changes everything. it would be close to a 3 year leap we take in our growth. It’s the biggest and best shortcut we have, it’s a jackpot, an undeserved jackpot. Here is to hoping against all logic that United & Amorim can pull off a masterclass in the finals.

On the other hand, I am glad the opponents are Spurs. If there is one team I don’t mind winning this trophy, it’s poor Spurs. They really need to win something in life, and this could be a good booster for them and also cement their place as the 2nd biggest London club AFTER Crystal Palace for the 24/25 season only. So yeah, if Spurs win, it’s ok. I will be happy for them after a few days and wish them the best. Or maybe that’s just what I am telling myself in anticipation of a loss.

May it be a fantastic final & may United sneak a win like we usually do! LETS GOOOO

PS: There won’t be a harder quote in world football than Ange’s “I always win a trophy in my 2nd season” if Spurs manage to pull this off. I stand and applaud that level of shit talking when you can back it up with tangible success.

PSS: Amorim if you are reading, do not start Hojlund! PLEASE!

Hopes and prayers,

Aman

READ: Man Utd and Spurs shamed by lousy Leicester ahead of Europa League final

Sacking another manager not the answer

I understand the frustration with the current state of our club, where we are on the table and the general form across this season (Europa league aside – and we got away with murder in some games there anyway) is all a complete mess.

However, sacking ANOTHER manager will not magically wave away the club’s fundamental issues. It certainly won’t patch up the financial issues that have arisen from years of poor transfer and wage decisions, which led to hundreds of redundancies from arguably the last set of employees who deserve to be let go. It definitely won’t create the atmosphere of clarity you suggest it will, a new set of ideas, a new range of tactics, and so on.

The “good player” trap is one that many United fans and people working in the media either keep falling for or ignore the true context of the situation to push a narrative. Antony and Rashford always showed potential to perform at the levels they have after leaving on loan, but how often did they show that level before leaving? Yes, anyone would probably present an upgrade to Hojlund at this moment, but the team underperformed with them there, and sometimes their body language made it seem like it was everyone’s fault but theirs.

I do believe we, as United (the Manchester variety, apologies Newcastle and West Ham fans) fans, need to readjust our expectations. The league is super rich, which makes it super competitive, and we have spent the better part of 2 decades buying players who cannot compete. We need to take a deep breath, allow the current manager to sign at least 5 players and see what the performances and results are like then.

There are positives to be taken from some of the games, even if the results do not suggest this. Let’s take our results-based glasses off and accept that we will not be good for a while, back the manager and (some) of the squad and keep our fingers crossed that the new recruitment and data setup will prevent us from signing £600m worth of Amorim’s old mates.

Emmanuel, Abuja

We all hate Man City

I enjoy the content on your website. Particularly the pieces that acknowledge football existed before 1992. A great break from the clickbait shouty nonsense football journalism has sunk to. But John Nicholson’s piece on Manchester City is the most important article I’ve seen on here and I think vital amongst the journalists all too willing to ignore how much of a cancer state ownership is and just focus on the football.

If these regimes get their way football as we know it won’t exist anymore and these journalists won’t have their privileged positions.

The whataboutery City fans have resorted to over the past twenty odd years has been abhorrent. A few hours of research and you can see just how vile this regime is whilst also seeing how incredibly obvious it is that the club has cheated and how they’ve done it. City fans struggle to separate the ownership from the club. Stop making excuses for ownerships that will kill the sport if allowed to.

Marcus

…I am really, properly enjoying the sore loser that is Guardiola.

Hoping he and Citeh fans are holding that Community Shield close.

Will