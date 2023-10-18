Man Utd fans forced to wait again as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent deal is ‘delayed’

Manchester United fans will have to wait longer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority investment in the club is completed, according to reports.

It was announced on Saturday that Sheikh Jassim has ended his interest in buying the club from the Glazers after failing to agree a deal to purchase 100 per cent of the Premier League club.

That left the path clear for Ratcliffe to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers with a report in The Times insisting it is the ‘first stage of a full takeover’.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is expected to ‘oversee player incomings and departures’ once he’s completed his investment with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag backing his plans for ‘a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

The deal was expected to be ratified during a board meeting on Thursday but the Daily Telegraph are now reporting that the decision has now been ‘delayed’ while ‘final details are ironed out’.

It has been claimed that his 25 per cent purchase of Man Utd is ‘not expected to be decided by the club’s board on Thursday as final details are still being thrashed out’.

The Daily Telegraph add:

‘Sources close to talks maintain a deal is still within sight over the next fortnight, with submissions “progressing at a clip” as the Ineos owner closes in on an agreement. However, there is said to remain some discussion still to settle over Ratcliffe’s likely £1.35 billion investment which would grant him immediate control of football operations at Old Trafford. ‘Some within negotiations had been hopeful earlier this week that a final proposal would be ready to be voted on by the club’s 12-strong board in a pre-arranged meeting on Thursday. ‘However, a well-placed insider aware of discussions on both sides has told Telegraph Sport there will be “no decision this week”. Some key figures inside the deal also remain sceptical that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has entirely withdrawn his interest in the club. Sources close to the Qatari, however, have reaffirmed their insistence that he told the Glazers last week he had quit the process.’

Former Man Utd striker Andy Cole doubts Red Devils fans will be able to get excited about a minority investment in the club after expecting a full takeover.

Cole told Betfred: “I’ve not given it much thought to be honest because everybody was expecting the club to be sold in its entirety. Will a 25% ownership from Sir Jim Ratcliffe get Manchester United back to where they’re supposed to be?

“We need to wait and see. What can Sir Jim influence with 25% ownership? Will more money be spent on transfers? Can the stadium be redeveloped? Nobody knows.

“Do you believe that a Manchester United fan is going to be delighted that Sir Jim could be coming into the club with a 25% share? I don’t think they would be excited because so many other things have to be done at the club first.

“Manchester United need to be competing at a higher level than they are doing currently, so does a 25% share mean that they’re going to go back to the very top? I’m not quite sure that it does.”