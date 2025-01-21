Man Utd fans ‘could live with relegation’ if club gets an Amorim reset

Ruben Amorim has some support from Man Utd fans who realise he is not the problem. Plus, Liverpool fixture luck and more.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com

Rent-free? Ish

I think it’s important to provide a clarification. “Being so sh*t you’re very funny and easy to make fun of” does not, in fact, equal “living rent-free in heads”. You are not living rent-free in anyone’s head. You’re lying on the pavement, in the rain, with your pants off. That is all.

Tom, LFC (I suppose that is rent-free in a way, so enjoy?)

We can’t blame Amorim for this

Amorim was always a risk given the relatively small sample size of success. However, given the ridiculous management of the club before INEOS took over footballing operations, it was clear that United would need a way forward that wasn’t reliant on big purchases. Ie, a systems coach. And in that context, he’s the outstanding candidate.

There were very, very few United fans that thought Amorim would immediately make a big difference. Most of us preached caution, and worried about having no wing backs in the squad for a system that relies on wing backs. And worried that our most influential player wouldn’t really fit either.

So, personally, I’m happy to wait and see. We’ve tried signing the big names. Tried multiple big name coaches and styles. Nothing has really worked. When we brought in the great squad assessor Rangnick, he basically told us the same thing we already knew: this squad is broken, and needs, to quote him, open-heart surgery.

INEOS are seemingly now ready to do that. And we as fans, cannot complain about it, because like many things in life, it’s painful but needed.

If this time next year we aren’t on a massive, massive upswing in terms of results and performances, we can start talking about it being Amorim’s fault.

Ryan, Bermuda

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘wants to get sacked’; Man Utd situation is untenable

👉 Chelsea ‘will try to sign’ Man Utd star in ‘scheduled meeting’ after agent visits Stamford Bridge

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘reaches agreement’ with Euro giants as ‘exit operation’ underway

…I rarely bother to write in but reading others pile on Utd, I’ll give my thoughts.

When Ten Hag tried his style for 45 minutes and gave up, he was doomed to fail. Everyone jumped on him for it, and the team just wasn’t capable. He managed a few cups in spite of that, but no consistency at all.

For years, our one tactic has been to sit back and try and counter, like the mid table/relegation fodder team we have ended up becoming.

So why not let Amorim stick to his guns, no matter the cost. I spoke to my brother this week and despite being lifelong Utd fans we could live with the outcome being relegation if it means we shed all our baggage. It would mean a full reset. Maybe we could finally sort our wage bill.

I don’t actually think we will get relegated but I for one am willing to give Amorim the time rather than just chop and change yet again. The team has been the issue for years, and that is what needs changing.

Andrew, Manchester, MUFC

Man Utd are the new Everton

I’m not surprised to see United’s continued plummet down the table, if anything I’m surprised how long it’s taken them to reach this stage.

Similarly, I’m not surprised to see Everton reappoint Moyes – although it won’t work in the long run.

The problem with both of these clubs are the levels of expectation within the fanbase perpetuating a toxic atmosphere.

Everton used to win things a long time ago, went a bit crap for a while but then got Moyes. In his first reign, Moyes took Everton from relegation fodder to a top 4 team. Didn’t break the bank either. But at some point, Everton fans decided that he wasn’t good enough for them and were glad to see the back of him when United came knocking. Wasn’t progressive enough or something? They had their eyes on the league.

What followed was 12 years of bullshit. Evertonians, recalling their success in the 80s, demanded the best managers. They got good managers – Martinez, Silva, Benitez. In the end, none of them were good enough for them and they demanded their heads. They got Ancelloti. Ancelloti!!! And within months they wanted him gone too.

The problem is that each manager brought new signings, the club spent a fortune, and as a result they became skint and have been forced to shop in the bargain basement and their squad is crap.

The managers they have had needed time – Allardyce, Dyche, Benitez all kept some dross from getting relegated and the reward is a knife in the back because the expectation of quick success or European competition is wholly out of step with the reality of where the club is and how long it would take a manager to build a successful team, especially on a limited budget. This is why Moyes won’t last either. A few bad results and they’ll be on his back again.

Anyway, this is the trajectory United are on. You’ll never really know how good any of their managers because they are forced out before they can fully shape the squads. They won’t be afforded the time to build from the ground up. They’ll probably go and succeed somewhere less toxic afterwards.

Meanwhile, after decades of throwing money everywhere United are looking skint. But the United fanbase would never approve of the type of Allardyce manager needed to keep them up, so maybe, just maybe they will face a proper relegation fight in the next couple of years. Because history and pride and all that.

Seamus

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘wants to get sacked’; Man Utd situation is untenable

👉 Chelsea ‘will try to sign’ Man Utd star in ‘scheduled meeting’ after agent visits Stamford Bridge

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘reaches agreement’ with Euro giants as ‘exit operation’ underway

Amorim on track

Remember not too long ago I said that Ma Utd was the best job in football?

I said that because

1. You will get paid very very well

2. When you inevitably fail you will have multiple different things to shield you from blame.

3. You’ll get sacked and leave with a massive payout

4. Most Inited managers leave with at least one trophy no matter how shit they are.

Amorim obviously reads my mails 😊

Lee

Ferguson for Man Utd?

Man United should have bought Evan Ferguson last summer instead of Hojlind, now they might be able to get him for cheap(ish) because Hurzeler definitely doesn’t fancy him. He is bang on for Amorim’s system.

Fingers crossed,

Liam

…So, with Amorim on the ropes, Arteta under fire and the return of David Moyes to Merseyside, how about United and Arsenal take a leaf out of Everton’s book and bring back Fergie and Wenger?

We’re already having the same cyclical managerial arguments every week, so why not go full reboot? At least we might get a proper contest out of those fixtures again.

Can you tell I’m hitting middle age?

Benjamin

Genuine question to Spurs fans

Do Tottenham fans really want Ange to go? Or this is just media bias leading him to the top of the sack race?

Asking as we United fans have recent experience with ETH, a manager whom the media passionately wanted gone but he still had enough support amongst the fans due to an injury crisis. The media eventually won and look at where we are now. Self-proclaimed worst Man Utd in history. I mean Ineos is making Ed Woodward look competent.

Gaurav MUFC Amsterdam (Even Dr. Tottenham couldn’t fix us…)

Penny for Klopp and Ten Hag’s thoughts

On the face of it, Jürgen Klopp and Erik Ten Hag’s respective departures from their clubs don’t have much in common.

What’s worse? Things falling apart after you’re fired, or things going even better after you left of your own choice?

Arguably, between the two, ETH is feeling more smug right now. But I’m sure he’d much rather have his job than that feeling. (Maybe. Unless the club is such a dumpster fire internally that he was actually relieved).

Klopp loves Liverpool and should be happy they’re doing well. But it’s like he walked away from a slot machine after losing a lot of money. And then along comes some random guy who wins the jackpot on his first pull of the handle. So unfair!

Who’s less happy?

Jayraj, MUFC

Liverpool getting fixture fortune

More an observation than anything else (and speaking as a Liverpool fan, so certainly not a complaint or conspiracy theorising), but it is remarkable how things are generally falling Liverpool’s way this season in terms of the timing of fixtures.

You’d have to be pretty one-eyed to argue against them being good value for their points total so far (and the stats seem to agree), but it’s fair to acknowledge that they’ve had a helping hand in terms of the state of the opposition at the right time for Liverpool (and rivals having the opposite) – it also looks set to continue for a month at least.

Examples would be playing City at the absolute peak of their troubles (Arsenal did not have this luxury, but ironically brought them about by knackering Rodri). Then playing Arsenal at the Emirates in the only game all season where both Odegaard and Saka were missing (not to mention injury to Gabriel in the game).

The Everton postponement now looks pretty helpful in hindsight (lots of injuries at the time and a drop off in form in games around it). The rearranged fixture comes in mid-week after the FA Cup 4th round – in which Liverpool could have had a tough game but got another favourable draw that will allow low-risk rotation (and also allows them to go all out against Spurs in the Carabao the previous midweek). Arsenal, meanwhile, couldn’t afford to rest players against Man Utd in the FA Cup third round, having seemingly blown their chances in the other domestic cup in the preceding week.

The derby postponement also saved legs for a sixth win in the CL four days later, all but guaranteeing a top 8 finish and therefore no extra play off game (potentially reducing high intensity games by as many as four compared to City – and maybe Arsenal depending on the next two).

On which note, Liverpool’s two toughest away games in the next few weeks are Bournemouth and Man City. For the former, Liverpool will likely have a near enough dead rubber (for them anyway) in the UCL, while for the latter, City look certain to be coming off the back of a UCL play off second leg, while Liverpool have a full week to prepare.

By contrast, Arsenal will host City in two weeks, four days after an away trip to Girona in which they will very likely need at least a point to avoid the play-offs (and three days before their Carabao second leg). None of this applies to Forest of course, who are avoiding injuries and making their own luck in different ways – my favourite of which is a league-leading seven goal line clearances this season versus zero for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Anyway, you get the idea – plenty of Liverpool earning their good fortune and thankfully for once nothing that relies on conspiracies or officials’ incompetence, but these things have certainly worked out nicely for Slot (and yes, obviously that will make it funnier for neutrals if they blow it from here).

Shappo

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Bournemouth, Van Nistelrooy, Moyes, Postecoglou, Liverpool sub

Salah slump? Not so much

I see people are claiming that Salah’s in bad form.

I assume they haven’t watched him in our last couple of games. He was pretty good at Forest (while not his very best) and he still could have scored a couple but for a great save and a goal line block and on Saturday he set Gakpo up for a simple chance that he missed. You can look at ratings and xG and xA if you like, too – he’s still creating at elite levels.

Not being as absurdly good as he was in December with the highest G/A ever in a month isn’t a slump, it’s a natural regression back to his standard extremely high level.

Tom, Andover

This is from Stewie so pass on by if you don’t want to get triggered…

With every passing commentary from Arsenal fans in the mailbox, they continue to demonstrate a breathtaking lack of self-awareness, delusion and Brexiteer doubling down. I’ve made the analogy before but at this point, with the mixture of crackpot-tinfoil conspiracy-laden PGMOL DEEP STATE nonsense we hear about, and now the usual fallback of “injuries” 🥱🥱… the Netflix FC “next season” Massive is back in full swing!

Neil in today’s mailbox made the simple but factual point: there’s basically lots of managers everywhere who could replicate or exceed, what Arteta is doing for far less. Is there any fan of a Big 6 club that would take Arteta if he was available tomorrow?

The intellectual dishonesty of Arsenal fans is the reason many of us with long memories, will continue to eviscerate their hollow nonsense at every opportunity. Want examples? Please read how Arsenal fans, who have spent years waxing lyrical about “competing with huge spending”, are now telling everyone to disregard the gargantuan sums spent by the Basque Tony Pulis and add “context”. A “context” they refused to afford any other side more successful than Arsenal. Sure.

Neil spoke of the Loser mentality and tolerance of failure, and This is the lasting Wenger legacy: a lowering of standards so hardcore, Arsenal fans are “happy to compete”. For what, we still don’t know.

One Arsenal fan wrote in and “congratulated” the Ashtray for scoring a goal, at home, in a match Arsenal didn’t win – having been dumped out of two other competitions in part, down to that ashtray’s comedy misses. £290k a week, it’s your job but “well done mate” 🙄

JazGooner “does not attribute any blame on this season to Arteta”. Yes you heard. Playing Partey out of position though it’s clearly dumb? Spending £46m on Calafiori when there’s an excellent home-grown left back literally under your nose in Lewis-Skelley? £65m on an ashtray? £32m on the Spanish Fake Kevin Nolan? An inability to score goals at home, alter tactics, and break teams down? Abysmal substitutions? A inability to address Arsenal’s toothlessness in Saka’s absence? None of that is on Arteta. Yet in the very next breath, the same fans will enthuse you with “Arteta and his epic Fake title run”. Aaah so that is, all down to Arteta – the good bits anyway.

“Injuries”. We are back here again! Curiously, Arsenal fans have reverted to their classic tried and tested excuse. Are they purposely this goldfish-brained? Are they forgetting that two seasons ago, Arsenal had virtually Zero major injuries all season! While Liverpool, Citeh had far worse injuries to cope with in that season. What did Arsenal do? They choked. So even with as clean a bill of health you can ask for, there is zero evidence that Arsenal can succeed. Can’t do it with a fully fit squad, can’t do it when Pep takes a year off, can’t do it with over £750m. What else does he need? A gold-plated potty?

We all remember how Arsenal fans mocked ETH but the brutal fact is, he’s a more successful manager than Arteta. And still, ManYoo got rid! Even at their lowest peak, their standards remain that of a big club. Is there a single Liverpool fan out there who would be accepting of 5 years of a “Process”, £750m spent, and sod all? They got rid of Brent Rodgers for far less!

Arsenal fans mocked Pochettino for “bottling” at Spurs, even though he had a young squad, much lower spend and played scintillating football. They completely fail to see that Arsenal are even bigger failures! They are a Harrods version of Spurs: same mediocre product, just a different price point and fancy packaging: ultimately, it’s still a sodding dry cracker, it will never be a meal.

There is a Brexiteer-like delusion that means Arsenal fans will repudiate all the Arteta facts presented to them, and just wear their red MAGA caps and “believe” in their Lord Mikel. Contrary to all presentable evidence. It is the same cult of Personality we saw with Wenger, and again, the spillover is that this is now the culture at Arsenal FC. Another Arsenal fan wrote in with the classic “there’s 17 teams who would love to swap places with us”. Won’t someone let Carlisle United know? Bottom of League 2 but “there’s 24 teams in the National League who would love to swap places with them”! 😂😂

Imagine paying over £1k a season ticket to come out with bollocks like this lol. Ridiculous doublespeak.

Do you all remember that season when ManYoo, Citeh, Chelsea And Liverpool ALL took the season off? A once in a lifetime event and Arsenal, with their famed “stability” lost out to…? Leicester!

The response from Wenger and co? “18 other teams would love to be in our position” Classic Loser adjustment talk – you are never failing if you can simply lower the bar at each turn.

We’ve even had the ludicrous attempt made to excuse this season’s shitshow by pointing out that “Slot took over a world class squad”. Yet when it is pointed out to Arsenal fans that this “world class Liverpool squad” finished behind Arsenal for two consecutive years? Errrrm. Crickets. So on one hand Arteta needs “time”. On the other, it’s very unfair that Slot has had none LOL. Make it make sense?!

Not a single Arsenal fan has been able to remotely justify why Mikel Arteta thought he was worth £15m a season. More than Ancelotti? For what? As mentioned here, Arteta isn’t even on the Rafa, ETH or Emery echelon. Nowhere near. The man is closer to another Fake Spanish coach, Roberto Martinez – remember him? I’d also argue what Martinez achieved is more impressive: winning an FA Cup with Wigan, on a nothing budget, beating mighty Citeh in a final. So trophy-wise, Arteta isn’t even a step up from Roberto Martinez being honest.

This current season is like that Leicester season, in that Pep has taken the season off and we were told, that was the only thing preventing Arteta glory. Fast forward to today, Slot has rocked up, done simple things and is breezing Arteta. Did I mention Nuno at Forest is also matching Arteta? Whereas Iraola’s Bournemouth play football you would pay to watch, as they continue this strange phenomenon of positive forward attacking, with actual attackers of quality. Weird

We even have fans writing in to the mailbox saying “We used to be an embarrassment and lose 8-2”. Oh interesting – so Arsenal fans were openly admitting they were a failure under Wenger back then? 🤔. Oooor, did they double down and say the opposite at the time – only now revising history in a doomed attempt to save their beloved “Rey Del Cornerball”. Because when some of us pointed out that exact same thing at the time, we were told it was “special circumstances” and “this manager will prove the FAKE NEWS MEDIA wrong”. Sure lads lol.

Arteta is finished and everyone outside Arsenal can see it, the same way it was obvious with Wenger. Still, as John Nicholson said – we are in the Endgame stages. And the Arsenal Brexit Massive will get ever more demented, the more their pig’s breakfast of a project is exposed as nothing but a sham. I’m still waiting for the “Mikel Benefits” much in the same way I’m still waiting for one single “Brexit benefit”. The only “benefit” we’ve seen was with someone else’s team, much like the last “benefit” the UK ever saw, came as it was inside the EU. But yeah, just you wait etc 😂🥱

Stewie Griffin (“The party told you to ignore the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command”)

One swallow etc

My friend tells a story of how he was in school one day when the teacher asked the class to write an essay on the swallow.

My friend started his essay as follows: “The swallow is a migratory bird who travels south for the winter,” at this point he noticed the lad beside him (not known for his academic abilities) was copying his work and so to protect his essay did that primary school manoeuvre with his elbow to block his view.

Half an hour later having completed his essay he turned to see what the other lad had written. It was as follows: “the swallow is a migratory bird who travels south for the summer. He does have a big roundy head.”

I tell this story not to laugh at the boy but to wonder has this been Arteta’s approach to management. For an impartial outsider who has never entered the debate until now he looks like a fella who leaned over Pep’s shoulder during his time at City and recognising he was in the presence of an football genius absorbed everything he could. Pairing these methods with a good head of hair made him look like an elite level premier league manager for a few years.

However as time wears on and football evolves beyond Pep’s admittedly amazing tactical brief Arteta increasingly looks out of his depth and bereft of original ideas of how to play the game. What has he actually added to the Pep template bar hiring a very effective set piece coach? I don’t see anything personally but maybe I’m missing something.

“He does have a big roundy head” pretty much sound up Arteta’s tactical innovations for me. This will only get worse for Arsenal fans I fear.

Dave LFC