Ex-Man Utd star claims fans ‘screaming’ for Solskjaer favourite are ‘wrong’ as he’ll never help them win Prem

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claims fans calling for former Red Devils captain Harry Maguire to play regularly are “wrong”.

Maguire, who used to be a regular under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has only started five matches all season with Erik ten Hag preferring a centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez when fit.

However, Maguire put in a couple of impressive displays during a three-match winning streak, which came to an end on Sunday when arch-rivals Manchester City beat them 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Maguire recently promoted his own good record of winning matches when he starts for Man Utd and there have been calls from some sections of the fanbase for him to get a regular place in Ten Hag’s side.

But Parker thinks Maguire “needs to play for a team who sits deep” and that Man Utd will never win the Premier League with the 30-year-old as one of their defenders.

Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk: “We have to say that Harry Maguire has done himself justice recently but the people who are now screaming for him to play regularly are wrong.

“Harry Maguire needs to play for a team who sits deep and Man United are actually doing that at the moment, but they are aiming to defend with a high line and control the games. They will never be able to do that with Maguire in the team.

“He plays well for England, even though he shouldn’t be a part of the squad, but he plays well because England sits deep. He played well for Leicester and Hull because they wanted to sit deep as well.”

Former Man Utd defender Parker added: “He can’t play the way that Erik ten Hag wants him to, and maybe Man United are also struggling with controlling the games because they know his weaknesses, and with all these injuries he needs to play and they need to play to his strengths.

“Once Lisandro Martinez is fully fit, I see no chance for him being in the starting lineup. He knows it and the manager knows it.

“Let’s put it this way. Can he play a good game for Man United? Of course he can. Is he improving Man United at this moment in time? No, not really. The answer to that question is no. Can Man United win the Premier League with Maguire in the team? Of course not.”