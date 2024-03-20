Man Utd fans told to ‘believe in’ £80m flop with ‘unfinished business’ after Liverpool heroics

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Antony has “unfinished business” at Old Trafford and has the “talent” to come good.

Antony has been bitterly disappointing since joining the Red Devils from Ajax for around £80million.

Saha: Antony has ‘unfinished business’ at Man Utd

After failing to score in 28 of his 29 appearances this season, the Brazilian winger doubled his goal tally for 2023/24 with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Hopefully for United, Antony and Erik ten Hag, this will be a turning point for the player.

Speaking to Betfred, ex-Red Devils striker Saha said that Antony “has talent” but needs the belief of the club’s supporters.

“Of course he has unfinished business,” he said. “Everybody can see that this guy has talent.

“On Sunday (against Liverpool), he showed he also has a right foot on him and all we ask of players in his position is for them to improve, to be unpredictable and to get goals and assists because that’s what the team needs and that’s what his job is. He just needs to be doing it on a more consistent basis.

“Antony has faced a lot of criticism and has had periods out of the team this season, but you can see from his expressions and emotion that he wants to play and have the opportunity to prove people wrong.

“Manchester United are a club in transition at the moment. They should be at the top but they’re not, so everybody has to improve, everybody has to prove a point and the fans need to believe in them.”

Saha: Man Utd need a defender and midfielder

Discussing Manchester United’s transfer plans for the summer transfer window, Saha did not say Ten Hag and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should prioritise signing a player in Antony’s position, but a defender and creative midfielder.

“I do believe Manchester United should be looking to sign defenders that can ensure that the backline is very consistent,” Saha added.

“A few years ago, Liverpool played with a back four that effectively played every game and they ended up winning the league with that defence in 2020.

“When you find that level of consistency in your defence, you can operate in a very calm way and when you counter-attack, you can maintain the pressure on the opposition.

“Manchester United also need a bit more unpredictability in the midfield where they can break the line very easily.

“However, it is better now than it was a few years ago because now we have Kobbie Mainoo, who’s very calm in possession and can recover the ball and there’s also Bruno Fernandes who can run all day.

“We still need more in that midfield and the backbone of the team needs to be stronger.”

