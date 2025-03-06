Gary Neville has made a shock prediction for Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, while the Red Devils fans have been told the Glazers “have a right to run the club any way they want”.

The Glazers have been fiercely criticised by United fans over the years, with the sale of 27 per cent of their shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year taking the focus off them somewhat.

But the cost-cutting strategies of the new head of football operations and his Ineos team has highlighted the degree to which the club has been mismanaged by the Glazers.

Supporters group The 1958 are planning a protest ahead of the Arsenal game against the American family for leading to the club to the brink of ‘financial Armageddon’.

The group are urging fans to wear black to symbolise their club ‘slowly dying’ and join the protest which will begin at the Tollgate pub at 3pm and move down Talbot Road, Warwick Road and Sir Matt Busby Way before pausing at the Trinity statue and continuing down the Munich Tunnel.

The movement coms with the club in 14th in the Premier League and on course for their worst season in the Premier League era.

And yet, amid the fan fury, former goalkeeper Tim Howard has defended his compatriots, insisting the criticism of the Glazers has been “one-sided”.

“I think they’ve spent money for Man United in certain places, and ultimately the criticism of ownership from fans at any club, but at Manchester United it’s oftentimes one-sided,” the former USMNT goalkeeper said.

“The Glazers own the football club, and that in turn is a business. And what I’ve always said, because I am an owner, when you spend your billions to own a business, you have the right to run it in any way you want.

“Now, that will ultimately prove good or bad business for sure, but you have the right to run it the way you want, and along with that comes criticism but everybody understands that. I think they have spent, and you can take it a step further and look at other clubs.

“Everton are a mess, and not because they haven’t spent, but because they spent a lot of money. In fact, so much so that they got docked points because of PSR so I think the Glazers are spending money.

“When you look at the squad and the amount of money that was paid for the likes of [Jadon] Sancho and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, all these players, money was spent. Was it spent wisely? I’m not sure the Glazers make those decisions, so there’s other parts of that question that need to be answered.”

Meanwhile, Neville – a fierce critic of the Glazers in the past – has made a shock prediction for United’s clash against second-placed Arsenal on Sunday, after the Gunners just hammered PSV Eindhoven 2-0 in the Champions League.

“United are playing so poorly at the moment, but they do sometimes lift their game against big opponents,” said Neville on the It’s Called Soccer podcast.

“And I feel on Sunday, the crowd will be there with them. And I think it will be 1-1 – scorer for United will be Bruno Fernandes.”