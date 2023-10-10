Man Utd ‘far from’ being ‘challengers’ after ‘polyfilla result’ helps Ten Hag ‘cover the cracks’ – Merson

Paul Merson has said Manchester United’s victory over Brentford is only putting ‘polyfilla over the cracks’ at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag under significant pressure.

Two stoppage-time goals from substitute Scott McTominay saw the Red Devils complete a remarkable comeback win at home to Thomas Frank’s side on Saturday.

This could be a turning point in United’s season after a stuttery start, but former Arsenal player Merson thinks Ten Hag’s side are far away from challenging for the Premier League title and the win over the Bees simply papered over the cracks.

Merson said in his Sky Sports column: “It was a polyfilla result, just absolutely covering over the cracks! But you have to cover over the cracks with something, and if it is polyfilla, it will cover them over, but they will open up again.

“You have to start somewhere, though, they did not give up, they kept on going, and they got the result.

“But you need a couple more results before you can start saying they are going to be challengers, far from it.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Spurs, Maguire great; City, Frank, Klopp questioned

“But fair play though to come back as you have lost a couple of games before, you’ve lost at home to Galatasaray in midweek, and the pressure is on as you are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Saturday’s win helped United get back into the top half of the Premier League. They have won four and lost four of their opening eight matches this term.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have improved, Newcastle United, Brighton and Aston Villa are going to be up there, while Arsenal and Manchester City are likely to finish in the top two, so competition to finish in the top four (or potentially five) is fierce.

Merson believes United are one of “seven sides” who can qualify for the Champions League, after Arsenal and City.

“You take away Arsenal and Man City, who will finish in the top two this season, then there are seven sides competing for three remaining Champions League places – so it is going to come down to consistency,” he added.

“All these teams at the moment can beat each other on their day, we have seen that already this season and it is whoever stays consistent. Man Utd are in the race for the top five.

“I like Rasmus Hojlund up front, he will score goals but they, like all these teams, just need to get some consistency.”

OPINION: How do you solve a problem like Onana? You don’t drop him…