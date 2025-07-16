According to reports, Manchester United have made the ‘fastest move’ as they look to fend off competition from rivals to sign a £45m Premier League star.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window as they have only signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Man Utd have been unable to secure more signings as they are struggling to offload unwanted talents to raise funds, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony still contracted to the Premier League giants amid their huge salaries.

This means Ruben Amorim‘s side still has plenty of work to do after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, with one of their priorities to sign a new goalkeeper.

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Andre Onana’s position at No.1 was secure as he grew into his debut season, but his performances significantly declined last season.

In recent months, it’s emerged that the head coach ‘wants Onana out’ this summer, while a report on Monday from Flashscore revealed why he is unhappy with the goalkeeper.

The report revealed:

‘While there is no personal issue between Amorim and Onana, it is understood that the boss had grown frustrated with the goalkeeper’s inability to consistently execute the basics. He wants to build from the back with confidence and that has not been possible. ‘United were open to offers for Onana in the window, and although there were conversations with intermediaries, no concrete bids have arrived. Onana’s camp made it known that he was not actively seeking a move, and that has complicated matters further. Ideally, Amorim would have replaced him, but if not, the plan was always to bring in a goalkeeper to compete with Onana. That remains the case.’

Man Utd have been linked with several potential replacements, with £45m-rated Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez mooted as a potential option.

Martinez’s form dipped last season after being one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League, so Villa are reportedly open to letting him leave for the right fee as they look to avoid a PSR breach.

Now, a report from TyC Sports claims Amorim has made a ‘specific request’ for Man Utd to sign Martinez amid competition from sides across Europe and in Saudi Arabia.

The report claims: