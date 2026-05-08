Gary Neville would like Julian Nagelsmann to join Manchester United, but a new report has revealed a potential stumbling block.

Nagelsmann has been among the managers linked with a move to Man Utd ahead of the summer, with it widely reported that he is keen to return to club management after leading Germany at the World Cup.

However, interim boss Michael Carrick looks increasingly likely to become their next permanent manager after winning ten of his 14 matches in charge to seal Champions League qualification.

A report this week from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claimed that key decision-makers at Man Utd are in ‘unanimous agreement’ that Carrick is the right man to be their manager beyond this season.

Still, Neville and others have not been completely sold on Carrick, with Nagelsmann floated as an alternative.

On The Overlap, Neville asked his co-hosts: “The big question is, what do Manchester United do about the manager Michael Carrick? The question is, for people who support the appointment of Michael, for people who are more nervous, the question is who would you put in?”

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Roy Keane then asked Neville: “What’s your vibes because, you know, you are on the inside.”

To which, Paul Scholes interjected: “I know what he is going to say…Nagelsmann. He says Nagelsmann every time I see him.”

After these tongue-in-cheek comments, Neville added: “I don’t know Nagelsmann. I’ve not spoken to anybody at Manchester United about him at all, that’s an absolute fabrication.

“I mention him because he’s been at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, he’s got ten years of experience managing in clubs with incredible coaching pedigree.”

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‘Alarms’ with Julian Nagelsmann

An issue with Nagelsmann is that he won’t be able to join Man Utd or another club until the World Cup is over, but journalist Ben Jacobs claims another issue is standing in the way of his move to Old Trafford.

“At this stage, they haven’t made a formal approach,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“Intermediaries have contacted him to find out his expectations, things like salary, is he prepared to entertain a club role, and the answer to that last question is yes, but contrary to some reports, it hasn’t moved beyond that yet.”

Regarding Man Utd’s potential issue with Nagelsmann, Jacobs added: “I think Manchester United are weighing up, do they want a young manager like Nagelsmann that, much like Ruben Amorim, is actually a bit of a maverick and that gets the best out of players, but he hasn’t got a proven track record of being a project manager, and definitely the manner in which he’s left previous jobs have raised alarms with other clubs that have looked.”

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