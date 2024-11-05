‘Fear’ that Amorim ‘wants’ to re-sign ex-Man Utd man when he arrives at Old Trafford

Former Benfica defender Alvaro Magalhaes reckons Man Utd could swoop for Alvaro Carreras after the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last week after a terrible start to the new season, which has seen Man Utd win just three of their first ten matches.

INEOS and the Man Utd board moved quickly to appoint a successor in the form of Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim with the Portuguese coach set to join on November 11, ahead of the next international break.

There has already been lots of speculation over potential new arrivals in January to support Amorim with Viktor Gyokeres and other Sporting players some of the most talked about.

And now ex-Benfica star Magalhaes is worried that Amorim could be tempted to sign Carreras – who spent four years of his youth career at Man Utd – with the left-back impressing during his time with the Eagles.

Carreras was initially loaned to Benfica from Man Utd but the Portuguese giants exercised their clause in the deal to make it into a permanent transfer earlier this year,

Magalhaes told Record: “I fear that Rúben Amorim wants him at Manchester United.

“It seems to me that he has the quality to be one of the first options and looking at the squad, I believe that with the new coaching staff he could become a possibility again, especially because the new coach knows him very well based on what he saw from him at Benfica.

“It would be a lot if Benfica had the ability to not let him escape, but now the decision is not just in the club’s hands.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Good luck Ruben Amorim; three Man Utd players in 10 worst finishers list

👉 Man Utd must ‘get rid’ of four non-pressers as Mikel Arteta defended

👉 Ruben Amorim takes the Sporting high ground for Man Utd as shameful Gary Cotterill deserves the ‘cold shoulder’

And Magalhaes has outlined the main strength of the Spain Under-21 international, who has made 25 appearances in all competitions since joining Benfica on an initial loan in January.

Magalhaes added: “This ability to react to adversity seems to be his strength. Great players only succeed if they are mentally very strong and that seems to be the case. Anyone who is weak cannot play for Benfica, just as they cannot play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, or PSG.

“If he were weak, he would have already been released from Benfica and would be demonstrating quality in another team. Benfica were in time to not lose one of those players that we must fight to keep at the club due to his quality. I hope he has a lot of luck and continues to have a great season.”