Man Utd fear emerges over JJ Gabriel loophole with new potential departure date confirmed

JJ Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Man Utd.

Man Utd are now fearful they could lose JJ Gabriel next month after a ‘loophole’ was discovered ahead of a potential exit, according to reports.

The Red Devils supporters were excited when the 15-year-old scored a hat-trick in one half as he made his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah’s Under-19s.

Excitement had been growing for some time about the Man Utd academy product with the youngster even earning the nickname ‘Kid Messi’.

However, that enthusiasm has been dampened with the Daily Telegraph claiming on Tuesday afternoon that Gabriel ‘has unexpectedly asked to quit’ Man Utd.

The report added: ‘In a move that has shocked United and is almost unprecedented, Gabriel – whose full name is Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel – has sent formal notice that he wishes to cancel his registration at the club with immediate effect to become a free agent.

‘It is understood that Gabriel is not in line to join another club immediately, but has decided he wants to leave United – the club he has played for since the age of 11.’

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Various reports have claimed that Man Utd have no intention of allowing Gabriel to go before his contract expires – but they may not be able to stop him.

Manchester Evening News now claim that the 15-year-old could leave as early as next month because of a ‘loophole’ that has Man Utd worried.

The report explains: ‘Gabriel can’t leave to join another Premier League club until the end of this season if United don’t tear up his contract, but because he qualifies for an Irish passport, he is eligible to sign for a European club when he turns 16 on October 6.

‘The club are investigating whether they will be powerless to stop that happening next month, with the rules on the issue unclear. There is a fear that past precedents suggest Gabriel could exploit a loophole to walk away and join Real , Barcelona, or another club on the continent. Such a move would require FIFA approval.’

The news comes days after Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs was waxing lyrical about Gabriel’s potential with the Welshman assured the youngster is “at the right club” to develop.

Man Utd legend Giggs insists Gabriel is ‘at the right club’ to develop

Responding to what Rio Ferdinand saw from JJ Gabriel when he saw him training, Giggs replied on the Man Utd legend’s YouTube channel: “That sounds like Wayne, doesn’t it? Just give me the ball, give me the ball.

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“You know, just I don’t care who I’m training with.”

When asked what Gabriel needs to do in the first team right now, Giggs said: “You need to play.

“You need to play games and it’s difficult because if you’re in squads for the first team, you’re not going to sort of turn that down.

“But also you need minutes on the pitch. But he’s at the best club because the history of young players coming through and how they’re looked after.

“And he’s got good people around him, obviously, who’ve played at the club, you know, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans, all these players have been at the club.

“You know, a couple of them have come through. So he’s at the right club.”

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