Man Utd ‘fear’ over Fernandes injury return date emerges as Shearer predicts Red Devils ‘hurt’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is likely to miss the Red Devils’ next six matches, according to reports, after picking up an injury against Aston Villa.

Fernandes was taken off at half-time as Man Utd lost 2-1 to third-placed Aston Villa on Sunday with Morgan Rogers scoring a brilliant brace either side of a Matheus Cunha equaliser.

The Portugal international pulled up towards the end of the half with a suspected hamstring injury and confirmed to members of the public on Monday evening that he wouldn’t be fit for the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle.

The Sun claim that Man Utd ‘fear they could be without Bruno Fernandes for next month’s Manchester derby due to a hamstring injury’ and that he could miss six key clashes in total.

The newspaper added: ‘The 31-year-old is due to be sidelined for United’s upcoming home games against Newcastle and Wolves, the New Year trips to Leeds and Burnley, the FA Cup third round visit of Brighton and the Old Trafford derby on January 17.

‘United head to Arsenal on January 25, which could be the scene of Fernandes’ potential return date.’

Giving an update on Fernandes’ injury on Sunday, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim told reporters: “It’s a soft tissue, I think he’s [Fernandes] going to lose some games, I don’t know for sure. Let’s see.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to talk about matters you can’t control. He is a guy who is always fit so he might recover quite well.

“I think Kobbie might be out [against Newcastle], Bruno is out, so we will see, we are going to find solutions, no excuses, we need to win the next game and we will try to win the next game.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer insists the fact Man Utd are losing Fernandes for a period of matches at the same time that Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui to Africa Cup of Nations duty “will hurt” Amorim’s side.

Shearer told Betfair: “Losing Bruno Fernandes at any time would be bad but losing him when you’re already missing three players in Mazraoui, Diallo, and Mbeumo will hurt Man United.

“He’s been the one constant through all their troubles, the one pulling them through games at times. There’s no doubt they’ll miss him massively. He very rarely gets injured, so he’ll be a big miss.

“Performance-wise, I thought Man United did alright against Villa, but the result was decided by Morgan Rogers. With injuries and people away, Newcastle are the same.

“They have massive injuries defensively, but Lewis Miley was brilliant at right-back. He was one of the best players on the park. Both teams are struggling because of injury situations.”

