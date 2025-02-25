Man Utd ‘fear’ they will be ‘forced to keep’ £64m man with transfer for replacement ’95 per cent done’

Man Utd are worried that they will be unable to sell Rasmus Hojlund if Ruben Amorim continues to lose patience with the forward, according to reports.

The Red Devils are struggling this season in their worst Premier League campaign ever with Amorim unable to steady the ship after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Things have actually got worse under the Portuguese head coach with Man Utd winning just four of their 15 Premier League matches under Amorim.

Man Utd currently sit 15th in the Premier League table after 26 matches and Amorim’s side are closer to the relegation places, in terms of points, than the top four.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this term with Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee facing their fair share of criticism for their performances.

Hojlund and Zirkzee have only scored five Premier League goals between them this campaign with Man Utd now looking to bring in a new striker in the summer.

A report on Monday insisted that Man Utd are ‘losing patience’ over Hojlund with the Denmark international not scoring a goal for the club in their last 16 matches.

But GiveMeSport claim that it might not be straightforward for the Red Devils to find a buyer in the summer if they choose to offload Hojlund after spending £64m to bring him to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United are fearing that they will struggle to find a buyer for Hojlund in the summer, according to GMS sources, and they may be forced to keep him as a squad player or listen to loan offers despite entertaining the possibility of cashing in and signing an upgrade as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are worried that there will be no market for Hojlund if Amorim decides he does not fit into his long-term plans, having only mustered two Premier League goals this season, while there is an acceptance that they will be unable to recoup the entirety of the cash they spent on him.’

On potential replacements for Hojlund, GiveMeSport continued:

‘GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have pinpointed Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap as two leading targets as they are seeking a high-profile forward who is capable of making them more productive in the final third of the pitch despite desperation for Hojlund to succeed.’

That comes after a report in Nigeria on Monday claimed that a deal for Man Utd to sign Osimhen in the summer transfer market is ’95 per cent completed’.