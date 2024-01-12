Man Utd ‘fear’ transfer ‘snub’ from Liverpool target as new Ratcliffe, INEOS signing ‘blueprint’ is revealed

According to reports, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Liverpool target Archie Gray from arch-rivals Leeds United.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in the Football League as he has featured prominently for Leeds United this season in the Championship.

Capable of playing in centre-midfield and right-back, the teenager has made 27 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side across all competitions this season.

Back in November, it was reported that Liverpool have joined Everton and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Gray, who should secure himself a huge move away from Leeds at some point over the next year or two.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are also interested in Gray as he is ‘on their list of possible additions’.

Football Transfers meanwhile claim ‘Man Utd are targeting Leeds United youngster Gray but there are fears about whether he would accept a move to Old Trafford given his family’s history with the Whites’.

Gray has followed in the footsteps of his father Andy Gray – plus grandfather Frank and legendary great-uncle Eddie – who previously played for Leeds United.

So there is understandable ‘concern’ at Man Utd that ‘Gray would snub interest from if a proposal were to come’. The report adds.

‘Gray’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and already sides such as Man Utd and Liverpool have expressed an interest. ‘The England Under-20 international is deemed not for sale by Leeds but it will all be dependent on whether Daniel Farke’s side manage to get promoted ahead of the next campaign.’

The report also notes that Man Utd’s interest in Gray comes via ‘Ineos being admirers and believers that he suits their blueprint of recruiting young, emerging English talent’.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s takeover of Man Utd is expected to be ratified by the Premier League within the next couple of weeks.

The British billionaire is expected to make big changes and it’s been widely reported that he wants Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth to be Man Utd’s new director of football.

Despite this, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales recently suggested that Ashworth is “happy” where he is as he’s “enjoying his time” at St James’ Park.

“Dan spoke on the record recently about being happy in the project,” Eales told reporters.

“We go back to our days at West Bromwich Albion where we worked together. Dan’s done a great job, there’s a lot more work to be done and we’re hopeful he’s here for the long term. He’s certainly enjoying his time at the moment.”‌