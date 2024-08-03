‘Fearful’ Man Utd have ‘major reservations’ about signing despite making ‘double offer’ on Friday

Man Utd still have big doubts over a potential deal for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt despite making an offer for the Dutchman, according to reports.

The Red Devils have brought in two players in the summer transfer window with the arrivals of Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

Yoro has already picked up a metatarsal injury that will keep him out for around three months and Man Utd could now ‘accelerate’ their efforts to bring in more new faces.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirmed on Friday that the Red Devils had made an ‘opening double offer’ to sign De Ligt and his Bayern Munich team-mate Noussair Mazraoui.

But to the shock of the players and Man Utd their bid was rejected despite Bayern Munich informing ‘the pair before the summer market opened that neither were part of their plans and transfers should be sought, insisting the club would compromise to help the process.’

Bayern Munich are demanding a ‘higher fee’ to complete the deal and ‘reiterated’ their stance to De Ligt and Mazraoui with the Bavarians still looking to move the duo on this summer.

But now GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd have ‘major reservations over the amount it will cost to sign’ De Ligt after having their latest attempt to sign him turned down by Bayern.

Man Utd are ‘fearful’ that the overall cost of the deal to bring De Ligt to Old Trafford with the Red Devils hoping to keep the transfer fee low because of the Netherlands international’s wage demands.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United need Bayern Munich to drop their demands for de Ligt as they are concerned that the overall financial outlay required to complete the deal is excessive, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League giants are unwilling to pay in excess of £45million plus add-ons a matter of weeks after signing Yoro. ‘The Red Devils have been left frustrated as the Bundesliga heavyweights snubbed an opening double offer for the Netherlands international and Noussair Mazraoui despite there being optimism that the proposal would satisfy their current employers’ expectations after being deemed surplus to requirements. ‘GMS sources have been informed that de Ligt is seeking a contract worth in the region of £200,000-per-week after already verbally agreeing to join Manchester United if personal terms and a fee can be agreed, but they are not prepared to overspend after already forking out a lucrative fee for Yoro.’

Erik ten Hag, who is also looking to boost his midfield ranks with attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, insists he was relaxed last year despite his future as Man Utd manager being on the line.

When suggested that he looks a lot more relaxed in pre-season than he did at the tail-end of last campaign, Ten Hag replied on Sky Sports: “I think I was last year also relaxed.”

When put to him that last season was stressful for him, Ten Hag added: “No, but in the pre-season we are talking about. Last season we had many setbacks and of course when you get set setbacks then everything around you goes into a negativity.

“And still, I thought I was quite positive. I thought I brought some energy all the time and calm, but also composure in the team and in the club.

“And I try to motivate them all the time. It is not easy when you had so many setbacks and when so many people are getting disappointed because of the setbacks from injuries and then of course the setbacks from results. But we kept believing and in the end we got our reward.”

Asked if it’s ‘taxing’ being Man Utd manager, Ten Hag continued: “Well, you need some resilience, but I’m used to it. Because I had already some experiences in Ajax, even the club before Utrecht was really on a smaller level, but also very toxic.

“So I know how to deal with this, know how to manage this. I hope to avoid it, but if not, we have to deal with it.”