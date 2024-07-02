According to reports, Manchester United have given their stance on Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho returning to the club next week for pre-season.

Greenwood and Sancho had loan spells away from Man Utd during the 2023/24 campaign.

Greenwood and Sancho to leave Man Utd?

22-year-old Greenwood spent the season in La Liga with Getafe and grabbed 14 goal involvements in his 33 appearances.

The Englishman was sent to La Liga to rebuild his career after he was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case against Greenwood after the withdrawal of key witnesses meant there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

Sancho meanwhile returned to Borussia Dortmund during this year’s January transfer window after falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag.

After accusing United’s boss of making him a scapegoat, the winger refused to apologise. This conflict came about after he was omitted from United’s squad to face Arsenal last September.

Sancho was expected to be offered a Man Utd lifeline ahead of this season with Ten Hag coming under increasing pressure. But Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. have decided to keep the Dutchman in charge and this is expected to see the 24-year-old move elsewhere this summer.

It’s been widely reported that Man Utd are looking to cash in on the two players this summer and they are attracting interest from several European clubs.

However, Man Utd’s squad return for pre-season on July 8 and it has been suggested that the club are ‘prepared’ for them to feature in training if they have not moved on before then.

But a new report from HITC claims ‘the feeling within the club is that it is best if neither are seen being part of pre-season training’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd have been given ‘green light’ to secure first summer signing

👉 Saudi Arabia has turned Ronaldo into an even bigger ‘insufferable p****’

👉 Hint Man Utd could revive sensational striker move as Romano claims ‘big possibility’ deal can be done

Man Utd are said to be ‘working on deals’ to offload Greenwood and Sancho in deals that could ‘bring in £85m’. The report explains.

‘Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are understood to not be seen as part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans and the feeling within the club is that it is best if neither are seen being part of pre-season training.

‘United are understood to have made it clear to Greenwood, 22, that he has no future at Old Trafford following criminal charges that were brought against him. Although they were subsequently dropped, Greenwood has not been seen at United since.

‘Greenwood has just a year remaining on his deal but HITC understands the Red Devils will take up the option to extend it further if he is not sold this summer.

‘As for Sancho, HITC has been told that the Red Devils would be willing to take a loss on the forward, who they signed from Dortmund back in 2021, with an offer of around £45 million understood to be enough to land the winger.

‘Despite United willing to take a loss on the winger, no side has, as of yet, come to the fore with an offer for Sancho. Dortmund would be a destination that Sancho would like but the German giants are only interested in a loan move with an option to buy.

‘Clubs in Italy have also shown an interest, with Juventus one of them, but there is an acceptance that the players will have the final say on where they decide to go this summer.

READ NEXT: Premier League free agent XI includes Man Utd flop with Ballon d’Or clause in Red Devils contract

