Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United to prioritise signing a £62m star who can tell Rasmus Hojlund “what to do” over Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku.

A swap deal involving Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho has been mooted in the January transfer window with the United bosses said to be considering a move for the Blues forward.

The France international has scored 13 goals for Chelsea this season, albeit predominantly in the UEFA Conference League, and could prove to be a useful addition for Ruben Amorim, whose side has struggled to score goals.

They managed one against Fulham to claim victory but it was a far from fluent display from the Red Devils, with Ferdinand particularly critical of Hojlund’s role (or rather lack of one) in the 1-0 win which moved them up to 12th in the Premier League.

When put to him that Hojlund had been dispossessed ten times in the first half, Ferdinand replied on TNT Sports: “That says it all.

“I would be surprised if he wasn’t getting a few fingers pointed at him in the changing room at half-time.

“Hold the ball up, keep the ball, you’re the platform for us to get up the pitch, far too often he’s too loose on the ball.

“He doesn’t do things quick enough, the amount of turnovers he’s had today… as I said, I’d be surprised if the players weren’t having a word with him.

“He needs to use his pace more. He was slack and loose in possession.

“United can’t get out and get any good possession in the final third when their No. 9 isn’t able to hold the ball up.

“Most of United’s possession has been with the three centre-backs when there’s no pressure on the ball. Whenever there’s been pressure, United have turned the ball over.”

Later, while talking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand urged his former club to go after Victor Osimhen as he believes the Nigerian could act as a mentor for Hojlund while scoring the goals Amorim sorely needs.

“I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up,” an exasperated Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now!

“Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level.

“I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off.

“He’s looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee whose like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United No.9.

“What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he’s got in his head, he’s got nobody sitting there going, ‘this is what to do’.

“A big part of the recruitment now is buying young talented players but there needs to be an element of who are they going to learn from on the job.”

Osimhen came close to a move to Chelsea in the summer, while PSG were also heavily linked, but instead joined Turkish giants Galatasaray, for whom he’s scored 16 goals in 20 appearances on loan this term.

Reports suggest Ruben Amorim is a big fan and that Napoli will sell him immediately if their £62m valuation is met, but it seems unlikely his loan spell in Turkey will come to an early end this month, with his permanent transfer set for the summer.