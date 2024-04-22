Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand was confused by Erik ten Hag’s decistion to take off Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

The Red Devils beat the Sky Blues on penalties on Sunday but made hard work of their semi-final by throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 in normal time.

Coventry even had a winning goal narrowly chalked off for offside before Man Utd went on to win the penalty shoot-out to break the Sky Blues’ hearts.

It was another poor display from Ten Hag’s side who have been struggling for consistency in the Premier League all season with the Red Devils on a run of just one win in seven league matches.

It comes after they exited from Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group and the pressure continues to build on Ten Hag.

There have been reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘contacted’ Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement for Ten Hag in the summer.

And former Man Utd defender Ferdinand couldnt understand the Dutchman’s decision to take off Garnacho – who was substituted at half-time in their last match against Bournemouth too – on 66 minutes and Mainoo just after Ellis Simms had pulled the first goal back for Coventry.

“I was in a bad way during that game, 3-1, 3-2 and then 3-3, and then they got the winner and VAR saved us,” Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“It saved us, we feel lucky man but that’s the way it is, we get to the final and hopefully we win now.

“Garnacho can’t be coming off of the pitch, Kobbie Mainoo coming off early – you’ve got young hungry guys.”

Gary Neville: This Man Utd team never cease to amaze you

And Gary Neville has warned Ten Hag that there will be “some upheaval and turbulence for some time to come” under new co-owner Ratcliffe.

“The most important thing at the start of the day was that Manchester United joined Manchester City in that second Manchester derby on the bounce at Wembley in a few weeks,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s unbelievable really – this team never cease to amaze you with the things they’re not capable of.

“I’m confused, not knowing what stage of the journey we’re on and what the idea is in terms of style of play. We still don’t know where we’re going and we’ve had this before in the last 10, 12 years. If you think what INEOS have done since they came in, they’ve essentially wiped out the whole top of the club. If they thought anything there was worth keeping, they would have kept it.

“They’ll make the decision on the manager and the players at the end of the season – they were never going to sack Ten Hag in the middle of the season. But they’ve made huge structural changes and that’s the most potent thing, a sign that they weren’t happy with what they were seeing at the top of the club. I don’t think that will stop. There’s going to be some upheaval and turbulence for some time to come.”