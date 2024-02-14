Ferdinand insists Man Utd star has ‘big decision’ to make amid claims Ten Hag still wants Barcelona star

Rio Ferdinand thinks Scott McTominay has a “big decision” to make in the summer over whether to stay at Man Utd or leave.

The Scotland international has been in good form in front of goal this season with seven goals and one assist in 21 Premier League matches.

However, just 12 of those appearances have been from the start with McTominay often having a big impact off the bench.

McTominay climbed off the bench again on Sunday to score the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, which means sixth-placed Man Utd remain six points off the top four.

There was strong interest from West Ham and other Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window and now former Man Utd defender Ferdinand thinks McTominay now has a dilemma at the end of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think anyone has scored as many last-minute goals or late goals as him, as winners. He’s important to the squad you can see it, it’s there for all to see in black and white.

“I just think he’s got a big decision to make at the end of the season, there were rumours he was leaving in the summer, I think West Ham or someone were interested in taking him when Declan Rice left and you can see that.

“I think it’s up to him because he has the decision to make, does he want to stay at Man United and be somebody that can come on and impact games at times?

“He’s going to get a run of games here and there because of injuries and fatigue of players, if the best players in the team are fit he may not start all the time.

“Or does he want to go elsewhere and be a main, regular player in that team, a mainstay in a team that have probably got less aspirations than Man United, and obviously the glamour and the glitz that comes with Man United and hopefully building towards success.

“That’s the decision I think he’s got to make and it’s down to him. As I said, does he want to play more football and be a regular starter, or does he want to stay at Man United and do what he’s doing?

“If he was going to have the feelings that he’s having now, I don’t think it’s a decision, I think he stays because he’s scoring goals, impacting games, you still feel a big part of it.”

And McTominay could be pushed further down the pecking order in the summer as reports in Spain claim that Man Utd ‘absolutely’ still want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong with the Netherlands international now open to a move.