Rio Ferdinand claims ‘boring’ Man Utd signing will stay at Old Trafford for a decade

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that summer signing Senne Lammens will be the Red Devils’ goalkeeper “for the next ten years”.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings over the summer transfer window with the Man Utd recruitment team mainly concentrating on their attack.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko came into the club for big fees, while Lammens and Diego Leon were less high profile than the attacking improvements.

It had seemed like Man Utd would sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on deadline day but the Red Devils opted to sign Lammens instead in a deal worth €21m from Royal Antwerp.

Despite making just 52 senior appearances in Belgium, Lammens has already cemented his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim.

Lammens collected a clean sheet in another solid display against Newcastle in a 1-0 win on Boxing Day with Man Utd moving up to fifth in the Premier League.

And Ferdinand expects 23-year-old Lammens to make the number one spot at Man Utd his own for the next decade.

Speaking during his live event on YouTube after Man Utd’s win over Newcastle, Ferdinand said: “Do you know what, Lammens is a solid addition to this squad.

“He’s going to be Manchester United’s keeper for the next ten years, no doubt.

“He is as solid as a rock. No frills, just gets it done. Look, you need him to come out to claim it on the edge of his six-yard box, he comes and just takes one through bodies, beautiful to see.

“You want a solid keeper, you know where he’s going to be.

“I bet he’s a boring fella, I bet there’s no much in terms of that but he’s intelligent, a lovely guy, really nice guy but on a night out I don’t reckon he’d be one of the ones you’d want to spend most of the night with, no disrespect, most goalkeepers aren’t anyway.

“But when you get to the football pitch you’d be going, ‘you know what, I hope he’s behind me’, he looks like one of those.

“We’ve been searching for a consistent goalkeeper, someone you know where they’re going to be when you look around.

“In the last seven minutes of extra time he’s come out and took two balls in his six-yard box comfortably. Takes the pressure off the back four, absolute life saver if you’re a defender.

“It’s a great feeling to know where your goalkeeper is exactly going to be when you turn around and Lammens is one of those.”