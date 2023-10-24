Man Utd legend Ferdinand breaks silence on Ratcliffe investment after Sheikh Jassim prediction

Rio Ferdinand insists that Sir Jim Ratcliffe must communicate effectively with the Manchester United fanbase if he “wants to hit the ground running” at the club.

The British billionaire is in the process of trying to buy 25 per cent of the club from the Glazers with the deal expected to be given the green light over the coming weeks.

It comes after Sheikh Jassim pulled out of talks to complete a full takeover after he failed to agree terms with the Man Utd owners, while Ratcliffe downgraded his bid to a minority stake.

Ferdinand told Man Utd fans back in June that Sheikh Jassim’s proposed takeover of the club was “imminent” and that the Glazers had “accepted” an offer from the Qatari banker.

The former Man Utd defender said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: “The Manchester United takeover is imminent. We are hearing the Qatari bid is the one that has been accepted, the one that is imminent and the one that is going to go through. Hallelujah, man. I cannot wait.

“Please let this happen. Look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in. It will go to the biggest bidder which is normal in negotiations, but I want this to be resolved before the transfer window kicks in and now it is opening and starting to move.”

Ex-Man Utd defender Ferdinand has been quiet on Ratcliffe since the potential investment from the INEOS owner was announced – but now he’s made his feelings clear.

Ferdinand said: “We’ve not had it explained what 25 per cent looks like from a business standpoint, to appease the anxiety. Most fans wanted a new ownership. It’s not that now, so communication is vital.

“If Mr Ratcliffe is coming in and wants to hit the ground running, show some signs of influence. One of the key areas he needs to zone in on is communication with the fanbase.

“They are so important with the tone around the ground and that influences players. If you can control the hype, you have a better chance of keeping the dressing room tightknit and emotions to a level to perform.

“At the moment, the grey area for every single element of the football club is not healthy.”

There have been a number of off-field issues for players and staff to dea with over the summer and into the new season with the potential takeover just one of a number of distractions.

When asked if the Man Utd squad have the mentality to deal with the noise on and off the pitch, Ferdinand replied: “It is hard to say whether this squad can deal with stuff like this.

“You are demanding a lot from them. They are a team still trying to find out who they are. But I wouldn’t have any player being able to have the excuse. I’ve seen it, I’ve been there.”

Man Utd made their worst start to a season since 1986 before back-to-back wins over Brentford and Sheffield United in recent weeks eased pressure on Erik ten Hag.

On how the drawn-out takeover could be impacting Man Utd on the pitch, Ferdinand added: “When stability isn’t there underneath, that’s when you need to come to the front as an owner and say how it is. It puts everyone at ease.

“That’s not going to right everything, just by communicating but it goes a long way and squashes a few of those loud voices.”

Man Utd have not won a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and Ferdinand thinks the Red Devils are lacking a clear project.

Ferdinand continued: “In my time, David Gill left us in no uncertain terms about the direction of the club and a clear, ‘This is the project’.

“We went through a lull when Jose Mourinho and Chelsea were dominating, as well as Arsenal and that was when my contract renegotiation was going on.

“People were courting me but I was absolutely clear and happy with the club’s aspirations. If there were any issues, you went to see him. Plain and simple. I don’t know if that’s going on at the club now.

“Technical staff could be telling players what the project is. But do the players really believe it when there is no voice or face at the top?”