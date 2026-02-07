Rio Ferdinand isn’t sure Michael Carrick has the “stature” for Manchester United and is “comfortable” saying he shouldn’t be handed the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Carrick has now led the Red Devils to four consecutive wins having taken over from Ruben Amorim as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The latest victory came over Tottenham as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes ensured the 2-0 win after Spurs captain Cristian Romero gave them a huge helping hand after being sent off for a studs-up challenge on Casemiro.

Despite the remarkable turnaround under Carrick, which has pushed United into the top four and the Champions League qualification spots, Ferdinand insists his former club should wait until the end of the decision to make a final decision on Carrick’s future.

“I know a lot of people are asking if Carrick should go on now and get the Man United job – it’s getting hard to say no,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“In the manner he’s winning games, it’s hard to say, ‘I don’t think he should get it, I don’t think he’s experienced enough, it’s another job for old players, is he the right stature to be the manager?’. Well, the truth will be in the pudding.

“No, I wouldn’t give it to him right now. I know Michael, played with him for many years, grew up at West Ham with him, was one of his good mates within the United team, but I can sit here comfortably and say I don’t think he should be given the job right now.

“Let him go through to the end of the season, get to the end of the season then take stock and make a decision.

“But by god, is he putting a good case forward to go and get the job and get offered that contract, and long may it continue.”

Ferdinand has also urged club chiefs to change their minds on the future of Casemiro and offer the Brazilian a one-year extension to his contract at the end of the season.

United have already announced the 33-year-old will leave in the summer before representing Brazil at the World Cup, but Ferdinand believes there’s life in the old dog yet.

“Casemiro… the game left him, he’s meant to leave the game before the game left him,” Ferdinand added.

“Listen, where’s he going? He needs to sign a new deal. We need to get on to him now, Casemiro, get him another contract and say, ‘you know what, give us another year’.

“Because we’re going to have to go out and replace that and the way he’s performing at the moment, we’re going to have to spend a lot of money to go and replace Casemiro the way he’s performing under Michael Carrick.

“The reports are that that’s an area they’re going to look into in the summer and I hope they do that, and they’re diligent in their research and their recruitment.”