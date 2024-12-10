Ferdinand demands Man Utd sell their ‘s**t’ players in ‘brutal’ rant: ‘Get them the f**k out’

Rio Ferdinand has told Man Utd to sell their “s**t” players and become more “brutal” with players who “have been there too long”.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form so far this season with Erik ten Hag losing his job after just three wins in their first nine Premier League matches.

And it hasn’t got much better since with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table with just five wins in 15 Premier League fixtures.

New boss Ruben Amorim has continued the club’s inconsistent form with the Portuguese head coach overseeing one draw, one win and two defeats in the Premier League.

Bringing in a new manager has not been an immediate fix and Ferdinand thinks more blame must lie at the feet of the players with the Man Utd legend urging the club to get rid of any “s**t” ones.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I just hope they are this brutal with the s**t players that are there.

“If there’s any s**t players there – and as fans we could all name one we don’t think are good enough – if they have been there too long or are just not good enough, be as brutal with them and get them the f**k out, quick, ASAP.

“I hope they are like that but it’s different with players with the contacts and the layers. But please be as brutal, please.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Only four players spared ‘sack of potato’ status at Man Utd

👉 Neville destroys Man Utd in 248-word Ashworth rant and demands to be ‘punched in the face’

👉 Man Utd: One Ashworth act ‘infuriated’ Ratcliffe as ‘unimpressive’ ex-director ‘lacked’ two things

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has clearly not been happy with their start to the season or their recruitment in the summer with Dan Ashworth leaving Man Utd earlier this week.

Despite a statement claiming the departure was by “mutual consent”, Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists there must have been a fall-out of some kind.

Neville said on NBC Sports: “Something like that can’t be mutual.

“I think when INEOS came to Manchester United, everyone knew that there were going to be big changes and there has been massive redundancies within the club, a complete overhaul of the executive of the club in terms of the CEO, CFO, sporting director, technical director, manager, obviously, just recently as well.

“You would have expected large changes but not changes for this position. Dan Ashworth was headhunted for many, many months. He was chased for about ten months, he was on gardening leave for around four of five months, he was paid millions of pounds.

“I worked with Dan Ashworth at the FA for probably two years and he’s been very successful wherever he’s been, at Brighton, West Brom, the FA and Newcastle most recently.

“I’m really shocked that this has happened and it’s not a great look at all. It’s something that’s going to need a lot of explaining and I think the statement that the club have put out is really poor.”