Ferdinand explains why Man Utd are still England’s ‘biggest club’ by ‘a landslide’ despite Liverpool title

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand is convinced that the Red Devils are still England’s “biggest club” by “a landslide” despite Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

The Red Devils are currently miles behind Liverpool on and off the pitch with the Reds confirming their 20th English top-flight title on Sunday by beating Tottenham 5-1.

Arne Slot’s champions are 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with four games to go, while Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd are 43 points behind Liverpool.

A dreadful season sees the Red Devils currently 14th in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Man Utd have not won a Premier League title since 2013 with Liverpool now winning two in that time after Jurgen Klopp guided them to victory in 2019.

But Ferdinand is still convinced that Man Utd are still the “biggest club in the world” by “a landslide” over Liverpool.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I would say they’re (Liverpool) the most successful club, but not the biggest. It’s a fact. You go anywhere in the world there’s more Man United fans. That will change if they remain successful and Man United don’t. I think there’ll be a swing of new fans who adopt successful teams. If Liverpool do that over the next ten years, they have a chance to balance that up.

“Right now, I think it’s a landslide win for Man United in terms of being the biggest club in the world. Trophies wise, Liverpool are ahead.”

Former Man Utd team-mate of Ferdinand, Gary Neville, reckons Liverpool’s latest title victory “should cause real tremors” at Old Trafford.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “You have to respect the team that have won the title, they have been the best team. It is one of the great coaching performances we have seen, to come in and not get players, and still achieve this, you have to hand it to him.

“It is a massive deal. When you think of the importance of a league title, the managers at Liverpool and United always talk about your bread and butter being the league. You could debate the most successful club when United were on 20.

“Obviously Liverpool have more European Cups, but the painful thing to say is the debate is over for a period until United become successful again and win leagues.

“It should cause real tremors at Old Trafford. Liverpool will be the most successful club after today, and that should cause heartache and pain. It took a lot to get ahead of Liverpool, and now that will be gone.”