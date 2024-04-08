Rio Ferdinand slams ‘exposed’ Man Utd man for looking like a ‘drunk fighter on his last legs’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks the Red Devils were “lucky” to draw against Liverpool and described Casemiro as “a drunk fighter on his last legs”.

The Red Devils allowed Liverpool to have 28 shots on their goal in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday with Erik ten Hag’s side having two amazing strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo to thank for getting anything out of the game.

Rio Ferdinand: At least Man Utd showed a bit of character

Man Utd are now 11 points off fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League and it is now looking increasingly likely that they will miss out on Champions League football unless Ten Hag pulls off a minor miracle.

And Ferdinand agreed with the general consensus that Man Utd were “lucky” to get anything out of the match after Liverpool “created so many chances”.

“I’ll be honest, before the game I would’ve taken 2-2 in a heartbeat,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel. “Given the form and performances from United, I would’ve taken a draw.

“We were lucky today, Liverpool created so many chances. They were the better team but the best team doesn’t always win.

“At least United showed a bit of character. There was plenty of character but there was never a time when we looked in control.”

And Ferdinand thought Man Utd midfielder Casemiro stood out as a weak link with the Brazilian looking “exposed” for most of the match against Liverpool.

“There’s huge spaces on the pitch whenever United play at the moment,” Ferdinand added.

“I don’t care who you are – you look at Casemiro, he’s hugely experienced and won everything – but even he at times today looked open and exposed because the gaps between the midfielders is so big.

“I don’t think it matters who you are, it would be so difficult to look a good player in that midfield. We look like a drunk fighter on his last legs.”

‘Casemiro has gone. Gone, properly gone’

Ferdinand is not the only person to criticise Casemiro in recent weeks with the Brazilian also coming in for stick from former Scotland and Celtic player Craig Burley after the Red Devils’ 4-3 defeat to Chelsea last week.

Burley said on ESPN: “You’ve got to give them some credit, they’ve already lost a bunch of defenders, Evans comes on at 36, he has to go off, they are already playing with 10 men.

“And I mean that in the nicest possible way, off the ball, because Casemiro has gone. Gone, properly gone.

“He cannot move, you can walk through the middle of that park. He cannot get around the field and when he goes home, when they go home tonight, he’s got this big long contract.”

