Man Utd: Ferdinand fears ‘no one is safe’ as INEOS make another cut; ex-players ‘concerned for future’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Sir Alex Ferguson having his global club ambassador role taken away by INEOS.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been ruthless since he purchased a 27.7% minority stake in the Premier League giants at the start of this year.

In recent months, Ratcliffe has overseen a ‘cost-cutting programme’ as there have been ‘mass redundancies’ at Old Trafford.

These measures have impacted legendary former manager Ferguson. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic revealed that INEOS have decided to ‘end a multi-million pound commitment’ to the Scotsman.

Since retiring in 2023, Ferguson has been Man Utd’s global ambassador and club director. For this, he ‘received £2.16m for his services’.

‘INEOS has been exhausting all avenues to reduce costs and that led it to zoom in on the club’s commitment to Ferguson, aged 82, who is still a regular attendee of games in the directors’ box both at home and away matches. ‘But now, in a face-to-face meeting at Old Trafford, INEOS founder and CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe told Ferguson that the club are seeking to reduce costs and are no longer prepared to sustain his payments.’

‘United sources — who, like all in this piece, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the subject — said that the matter has been dealt with amicably and he will remain a non-executive director at the club and be welcome to attend games. ‘The club’s majority owner, the Glazer family, has previously been satisfied to sanction the payments to Ferguson. ‘According to sources familiar with the thinking of Joel and Avram Glazer, the most prominent of the siblings at United, they believe much of the value that the club continues to generate is owed to Ferguson’s work and legacy, and therefore they did not begrudge him a handsome settlement following his retirement. ‘Ferguson has also never joined the chorus of former United employees who have publicly criticised the Glazer family’s management of the club.’

In response, Ferdinand dramatically said Ferguson has been “taken out” and claimed this proves “no one” at Man Utd is “safe”.

He tweeted: “If Sir Alex can be taken out, then NO ONE IS SAFE at @ManUtd – anyone can get it now. Ineos sending a message to ANYONE at the club?!?”

The report from The Athletic also claims Ratcliffe has also ‘cancelled United’s employee Christmas party’, while ‘former players working with the club have concerns for their own futures’.