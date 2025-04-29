Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed the signing the Red Devils should choose out of Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s side are having a terrible campaign with the current squad now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table with four matches remaining after losing 15 of their 34 matches in the league this season.

Only four Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this campaign with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee getting criticism over the goal output.

It appears that Wolves’ Matheus Cunha could be a forward addition, while they are being heavily linked with a move for either Ipswich Town’s Delap or Napoli’s Osimhen, with the latter currently on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch reckons that Osimhen could be a safer bet than Delap with the Nigeria international having more seasons under his belt.

Crouch said on Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “I think he’s proved he [Delap] is a Premier League striker. The only thing is it’s just a season. The other is Osimhen.

“The only difference is that Osimhen has been doing it for a long time, and Delap is just in his first season. As much as I like him as a top player, I do understand that if it’s one or the other, I’ll go with Osimhen because you know what you’re going to get.

“With Osimhen, he’s proven. A striker can change the dynamics of the game and go on to win games you never expected to win.”

And Man Utd legend Ferdinand is also leaning towards experience over youth with Amorim and the recruitment team at Old Trafford urged to bring someone in to help Hojlund learn.

Ferdinand added: “Forget Delap’s ability or potential right now. They [Manchester United] need someone who’s experienced and knows how to score. Hojlund needs help, not a competitor. He needs someone to take the goalscoring weight off him so he can learn how to be in the background and take his chances. Obi needs the same.

“Osimhen has played for Galatasaray and Napoli, which are big clubs in their own rights. He’s also played in hostile environments, and he’s thrived, but we have to see what he brings. He knows how to score, and I think he can change the outcome of the club immediately.”

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham reckons Amorim’s side need to “work on the service to the striker” before they can expect a new centre-forward to make an impact.

Sheringham said: “Liam Delap to Manchester United? I don’t think it really matters what type of striker is at the club. Unless you’re going to get a phenomenal Erling Haaland that scores at every opportunity, I think they need to work on the service to the striker more than which striker is playing because strikers need service.

“If they’re not getting it they become redundant and it becomes a hard graft for any striker. So I think that’s more the issue, getting the right sort of service and the team to feed the strikers that are there.”