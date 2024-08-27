Ferdinand hits out at Man Utd transfer decision as it ‘doesn’t sit well’ with the Red Devils legend

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Man Utd over their decision to sell academy product Scott McTominay this summer with the Scot on the verge of a move to Napoli.

The Red Devils have been busy in the transfer market this summer with plenty of ins and outs at Old Trafford as the INEOS era gets underway.

Reports on Tuesday have indicated that Manuel Ugarte is now set for his medical with the Red Devils as they look to get their fifth signing of the summer over the line.

And, although separate to the Ugarte deal, Man Utd now feel comfortable to allow McTominay to complete his move to Serie A side Napoli, who had a €30m offer accepted earlier this week.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier today that the deal ‘now hinges on the Serie A side finalising personal terms with the midfielder’.

Ornstein added:

‘Subject to Napoli reaching an agreement with the Scot, he will travel for a medical ahead of his proposed transfer. ‘Napoli’s interest in McTominay advanced over the weekend. The Serie A side have reached an agreement in principle on a deal worth around €30million (£25.4m; $33.6m) for the Scotland international, with United retaining a sell-on fee.’

When asked about McTominay’s imminent sale to Napoli, Ferdinand replied on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “I look at Scott McTominay and not every player can be a star, a standout player.

“But to win the league you need the likes of John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher… you need a Julian Alvarez at Man City.

“They might not start every game but they were huge, you need those players and most of them know the DNA of the club, especially ones who have come through the academy, there’s a lot to be said for that.

“It really doesn’t sit well with me. To replace him you’re going to have to spend £30m or £40m and give him £150,000 a week probably.

“It’s not going to be cheap and it’s a gamble, you don’t know what you’re going to get, whereas with McTominay you know what you’re getting.

“He might not always be a 9/10 but invariably he’s a solid 7/10 and sometimes he will be an 8/10 and get you a goal.”

Man Utd came unstuck in their second Premier League match of the season against Brighton over the weekend with Joao Pedro scoring a last-gasp goal to beat the Red Devils 2-1 on Saturday.

But former Man Utd striker Louis Saha didn’t think the performance of Erik ten Hag’s side was “too bad” as Brighton are a “difficult team to play against”.

Saha told Betfred: “I think when you look at the game and the control they had at parts, it wasn’t too bad. We should always consider Brighton as a difficult team to play against as we’ve never had an easy ride against them.

“Top teams can still find a way to win matches when it’s not been an easy game for them and this is where Manchester United really have to improve.

“For the second goal, there was a lack of concentration, communication and organisation at a crucial time and they need to rectify these mistakes very quickly.

“The manager has to do better because these players are very experienced and need to be reminded all the time to do basic things. The second goal was horrific to see. They were badly set up and it cost us the game.

“Overall, you can say it’s a better foundation. We may not be as dominant as we’d like, but you can see signs that we’re going in the right direction. If Garnacho’s goal would have counted, we probably would have got there, so Manchester United were a bit unlucky.”