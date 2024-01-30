Ferdinand suggests Man Utd players are refusing to pass to ‘starved’ Ten Hag favourite ‘dealing with rations’

Former defender Rio Ferdinand insists that Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund is “being starved” by his Red Devils team-mates.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League this season with Erik ten Hag’s side managing to hit the back of net 24 times in 21 matches.

Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have only scored seven Premier League goals between them this season with Man Utd currently sitting in eighth position.

Man Utd signed Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer in a deal worth around £72m but it took him until Boxing Day to score his first Premier League goal.

The Denmark international scored five goals in the Champions League before Man Utd were knocked out of Europe, while his Premier League struggles have often been blamed on the lack of quality chances created for him.

Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Rashford have been criticised for their lack of creativity this season and Man Utd legend Ferdinand thinks some of Hojlund’s team-mates could be choosing not to pass to the striker.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:”We keep saying it, it’s a broken record: Put the ball in the bloody box! Put the ball in and around him [Hojlund] when you’re in the wide areas. Don’t try and make it too pretty.

“He makes good runs when they’re out wide, I’ve seen enough of him close enough to see he makes good runs. But the people from wide areas have got to be told put that bloody ball in the box.

“‘He’s not been allowed to be greedy enough. He’s starved, my man is being starved! He’s dealing with rations at the moment. I don’t know why. Are they looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s dry, I can’t play him the ball’?’”

Ferdinand added: “As he is the club’s No.9 now they’ve got to really make sure they’re directing everything that’s going to get the best out of him. He’s under huge pressure, imagine being him with Erling Haaland on the other side, still the top scorer but ain’t played for five weeks, seating there chilling.

“And never mind the rest of the Premier League, the pressure all lies on the price he come for. Surely you’ve got to find a way to get the best out of him.”