Ferdinand picks out Man Utd player who needs to ‘buck up his ideas’ this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Andre Onana will acknowledge that he needs to “buck up his ideas” after a poor start to the season.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 following their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League last week.

But their 2-1 comeback win over Brentford over the weekend halting the slide and easing the pressure on Erik ten Hag, who is now into his second season as manager.

One Man Utd player who has come in for more criticism than most is Onana with the Cameroon international making a few high-profile errors this season.

He came under more scrutiny against Brentford too with many taking the view that he should’ve done better to save Mathias Jensen’s opener for the Bees.

Ferdinand was asked about Onana’s celebrations after the Red Devils beat Brentford, and the former Man Utd defender drew similarities to his own performance for England against Greece, with David Beckham rescuing a draw late on after Ferdinand’s poor display.

READ MORE: How do you solve a problem like Onana? You don’t drop him…

“I saw a bit of myself, I didn’t play well when England drew against Greece when David Beckham scored that free-kick [to famously secure World Cup 2002 qualification],” Ferdinand told his FIVE podcast.

“I remember celebrating with Becks and thanking him. I saw a bit of that in Onana. When you make a mistake… I could sense the relief that he had.

“He should have made the save. In training, he probably makes that save every day. I saw a quote from Peter Schmeichel, who spoke to him and told him not to let [the pressure of] Man Utd get to you.

“At the moment, there are nerves that are in there, because of the mistakes. A lot of people are asking if he can recover. I was there when De Gea came. He was obviously younger but he didn’t start well, you know. I think in his first 10 games or so, the numbers are similar to Onana.

“If you were to speak to Onana himself, I think he would say, ‘This is not the start I wanted, this is no way near the level I am used to performing at and this is not the standard required at Man Utd so I need to buck up my ideas’.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd face City battle for Benfica teen as Liverpool eye Sporting star