Ferdinand urges Man Utd not to sell ‘devastating’ £50m star after incredible Lyon turnaround

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand insists the Red Devils must “stick with” Alejandro Garnacho amid rumours they will sell him in the summer transfer window.

Goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot put Man Utd into a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash against Lyon.

Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico scored in the second half to bring the scores level and force extra time, while Tolisso was sent off just before the end of normal time.

But ten-man Lyon struck again through Rayan Cherki on 104 minutes and Alexandre Lacazette on 109 minutes to leave Man Utd facing an almost-certain exit from the Europa League.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty on 114 minutes saw fans stream back to their seats, having decided to leave early, before goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire completed an incredible turnaround at Old Trafford, as Man Utd won 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

Man Utd legend Ferdinand was extremely impressed by Garnacho – who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford – before his extra-time withdrawal against the French side on Thursday night.

Ferdinand told TNT Sports: “When there’s space to run into, Alejandro Garnacho can be a real devastating threat.

“Yes, he needs to work on that end product but he’s still a young and improving player so that will come.

“Stick with him. I believe Manchester United should stick with him.”

Reacting to the epic game, Ferdinand added: “I’ve never seen anything like that as a spectator.

“It was an amazing thing. We saw so many fans leaving when it was 4-2 and you thought that was over.

“I said on commentary it would take more than a miracle to get back into it and now I’m actually a believer because that was outrageous.”

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has credited Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim for his decision to put Maguire up front as a game-changer.

Meulensteen said on BBC Radio Five Live: “How many emotions do you have to go through? Manchester United were down and out. Credit where credit is due with Ruben Amorim.

“He puts Harry Maguire upfront, against the run of play Lyon go 4-2 up and with the penalty you think that’s it.

“You could see Lyon crumbling, but credit to the way Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire took their goal. Amazing.

“Everybody walks away in disbelief. Ruben Amorim couldn’t get into the dressing room quick enough!”