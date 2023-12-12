Man Utd legend Ferdinand names five wingers who would’ve helped Hojlund to ‘five or six goals by now’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named five wingers who would’ve helped Rasmus Hojlund to “five or six goals by now” this season.

The Red Devils have scored just 18 goals in their first 16 Premier League matches this season with only five teams scoring fewer than Man Utd this term.

New signing Hojlund is yet to get off he mark for Man Utd in the Premier League but has five goals in five matches in the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have just two goals to their name each as speculation builds that Man Utd will look to bring in a new striker in January.

Hojlund has become a fan favourite due to his hard work and Ferdinand reckons the Denmark international would have scored Premier League goals if he’d had better service.

“If Man United had [Michael] Olise, Jack Harrison, [Dwight] McNeil at Everton, Jacob Murphy at Newcastle – any one of those four wingers, I reckon he [Hojlund] would have five or six goals by now,” Ferdinand said on Vibe With Five.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Man Utd v Bayern Munich, Newcastle, Jack Grealish, Rangers

“Why? Because they cross the ball. All four of those boys, their first thought is, get the ball, head down, either beat the full-back and cross or give me a yard and cross the ball.

“He [Hojlund] needs service. Bowen [is another who would help Hojlund]. These guys want to provide, we’ve got wingers who either want to get a shot off, shoot, beat someone.”

Man Utd don’t have a good record of improving players since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 with many players losing value once they arrive at Old Trafford.

And Ferdinand reckons only Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has managed to hold his transfer value out of the current squad of players.

“If you look at it, what player has gone to Man United and got better?’ Ferdinand asked. “Varane has got worse, Casemiro has gone backwards now, their value and worth.

“Bruno is the only one who you’d get good money for. He’s the only one, who else?

“Wan-Bissaka, you ain’t getting £50 million for Wan-Bissaka. You ain’t getting what they paid for Dalot, I’m sure. Amad Diallo… I could go through them all.

“I don’t know who comes in. Would you get the same money for Hojlund? No. Sancho? No. I could keep going… Van de Beek.”