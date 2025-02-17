Ferdinand names only PL team he expects Man Utd to beat in 13-game run amid relegation fears

Rio Ferdinand has named the only team he expects Manchester United to claim all three points against in their last 13 games of the season amid fears of Premier League relegation.

The 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Tottenham on Sunday means United have dropped to 15th in the table, just 12 points above the drop zone.

United have now lost 12 of their 25 games, with Ruben Amorim failing to revert the slide started by Erik ten Hag this season.

And with 13 games to go, Ferdinand can’t see where his former side are going to pick up the points to avoid relegation.

“Manchester United are absolutely struggling at the moment,” the ex-England defender said on his YouTube channel. “Only Wolves and West Ham separate my club from the relegation places. Do you realise we’re that close?

“Someone said we need 11 points just to stay up and I’m starting to think like that. I’ve got the fixture list here and I’m looking at the game and I’m being serious here. Go through it.

“Everton away, Ipswich at home, Arsenal, Forest away, Man City, Newcastle away, Wolves, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leicester.

“The only place I potentially see us getting anything – and I’m not even saying a win – is Leicester. We’ve slapped up Leicester a couple of times already this season so we’ve got their number.

“Normally you look at the fixture list and you can see where the points are coming from.

“We just looked at the fixture list and I’m not seeing outright wins, I’m not looking at it thinking there’s three points here and there’s three points there. That’s the problem.”

Amorim admitted his “job is so hard” after James Maddison’s first-half goal condemned his side to yet another defeat on Sunday.

“I have a lot of problems,’ Amorim told Sky Sports. “My job is so hard but I am here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs and I will try to win again.”

Gary Neville claimed after the game that only one United player would get into Tottenham’s first XI.

“We talk about the Manchester United players not being good enough,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the match.

“Take Tottenham’s best players, [Pedro] Porro, [Destiny] Udogie, [Micky] Van de Ven, [Cristian] Romero, [Yves] Bissouma, [Pape] Sarr, [James] Maddison, [Dominic] Solanke, [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Heung-min] Son, [Brennan] Johnson, [Mathys] Tel.

“How many Manchester United players would get into that Tottenham team if everyone was fit? I think Bruno Fernandes would, you’d want him in there.

“Maybe Amad but to be honest if it’s a choice between Kulusevski or Amad, I’d probably go with Kulusevski.

“So my point is every single Tottenham player barring one is better than every single Manchester United player.

“That’s not being emotional or ranting, it’s just really sad that that’s where Man United are currently at, they haven’t got the players.

“There’s a lot of uncertainly on and off the pitch and hopefully Ruben Amorim is given the time to rebuild over the next two years but every single Tottenham player gets into the Man United team – probably except for Bruno – and that’s a problem.”