Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has picked four dream signings for his former club to make during this summer’s transfer window.

A huge squad overhaul is required at Man Utd this summer as Ruben Amorim’s side are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Red Devils are understood to be working on a shoestring budget and need to sell to buy, but they could earn around £231m via player sales this summer.

Amorim has struggled since replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd’s squad is not suited to his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Man Utd have gradually improved in recent weeks and drew 0-0 against Man City on Sunday, but Gary Neville insisted after this game that they “need” five new signings.

“From a United perspective, I get why he’s gone back into a low block. But that’s what we’ve seen from Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik Ten Hag,” Neville said.

“They’ve all come in with the intention of playing high-press, high-energy football, but all end up going back to a low block in big games.

“I do understand why Ruben Amorim’s done that today, with the players he’s got, because he hasn’t got the players to adapt.

“They need five new players straight away before you even think about the rest of it.

“The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they’re not good enough. They need five players.

“They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants.”

Ferdinand “agrees” with Neville and has named four players in priority positions for Man Utd to target this summer.

“I agree with Gary Neville that they need five players. I think they need four or five players, but they will be constrained by PSR,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“I want a centre midfielder to play alongside [Manuel] Ugarte, that player needs to be able to take the ball and transfer it through to the Bruno’s and the strikers.

“And you know who I’d go for? Adam Wharton!”

Ferdinand has also urged Man Utd to strengthen in attack, with Victor Osimhen and Matheus Cunha as ideal targets.

He added: “Osimhen. And I know, sorry Napoli and Galatasaray, if I’m Man Utd, Osimhen comes to Man Utd next year, I’m making it happen,” Ferdinand claimed.

“Another one I’d go and buy is Cunha. He’s made it clear that he wants to leave, so I’d go and get Cunha.”

Ferdinand finished by calling for United to sign a new right wing-back suited to Amorim’s system. He concluded: “You know who else I’d go and get? [Jeremie] Frimpong at right wing back.”