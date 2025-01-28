Ferdinand claims Man Utd star should be ’embarrassed’ after Amorim dig

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Marcus Rashford should be “embarrassed” after hearing Ruben Amorim make a dig about his effort in training.

The England international was dropped from Amorim’s squad to face Man City in their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory in December and has only made one squad since.

Amorim had played down Rashford’s omission as just a “selection” decision but following their 1-0 win over Fulham he admitted he would rather play goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over the Man Utd forward.

When asked why Rashford was not available, Amorim told reporters: “It’s always the same reason – the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Rashford now looks set to leave Man Utd, if any club can afford his wages, with Barcelona understood to be the main club interested in his services.

And Ferdinand insists he would be feeling “embarrassment” if he heard his Man Utd manager talk about him like Amorim did about Rashford.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “If I was the player the manager said that about, my heart, my pride, my ego – it’s embarrassment.

“For someone to question your application, to question you giving 100 per cent for the team, saying you’re lacking effort and taking shortcuts, that’s a damning comment.

“There’s no way back for Marcus after that.

“If he did come back that means other players can take their foot off the gas and have a way back into the team and take shortcuts.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford transfer: Amorim slam ‘could backfire’ on Man Utd as Ratcliffe precedent points to cut-price deal

👉 Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign £62m star ‘now’ over Nkunku to show Red Devils flop ‘what to do’

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ £12.6m signing bonus to £39m ‘hot potato’; ‘ask him to reject all proposals’ from Barcelona

And Man Utd legend Ferdinand is certain Amorim is telling the truth as Rashford has not reacted publicly to his manager’s comments since.

Ferdinand added: “For me, if it isn’t true, I’m coming out all guns blazing. I’m holding a press conference and saying ‘I’m not having anyone say that about me.’

“You only do that if you are 100 per cent sure that nobody can say you’re taking shortcuts.

“We’re in an era where you have the ability to really communicate with the fans directly so the story is not getting twisted.

“I would love to sit across the table from Marcus and look into his eyes and see if he could say that. If you can’t, you have to look at yourself.”