Man Utd: Rio Ferdinand reveals Rashford ‘killer’ as bombshell method raises ’emotion’ doubts

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what he believes is “the killer” for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United and questioned the forward’s method of delivering his bombshell announcement.

Ruben Amorim left Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of his 20-man squad to face Man City as Man Utd won 2-1 in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

And on Tuesday Rashford told journalist Henry Winter in an interview that he is ready to leave Man Utd for a “new challenge”.

There have already been rumours that he could move to Barcelona in a swap deal for Frenkie de Jong, while his preference is understood to be Spain.

After seeing Rashford’s comments, Ferdinand says that he’s been disappointed with Rashford’s body language and also questioned his decision to reveal the news through a written interview rather than appearing in a video, say on a YouTube channel…

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think this is just a football decision for Manchester United, there is more to it.” He added: “You have to remember that when this kid came onto the scene, he was an absolute breath of fresh air, he was a joke. Again, the body language when he came in, was what every fan saw themselves being if they came in.

“That’s been the biggest killer for me, that his body language, for the last three years, has not been what a Manchester United fan sees himself being in a Manchester United red shirt when a goal goes in or when they step foot out onto Old Trafford. His body language has been almost depressive, a recluse like body language.

“The fans are meant to see academy products and see themselves there and anyone who thinks they are going to get a chance to play for Manchester United, at any level in the first team, should be beaming. It’s that privilege to step out of there in that red shirt on the regular.

“Marcus has said that but his body language hasn’t said that, that has been the killer for me. I hope this ends well and everyone goes out and leaves this situation without any cuts or bruises. Marcus’ ego might have a few bruises, but he has a chance to rebuild himself.”

Ferdinand added: “We are in an age where seeing is believing and I want to see the whites of his eyes, I want to see his body language, I want to see him grimacing because he is leaving – that’s what it sounds like, but am I really sure? Is he saying that and feeling that emotion? That’s what video content does for us nowadays and when we have that at our disposal, why not use it?”