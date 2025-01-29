Ferdinand claims current Man Utd star is part of WhatsApp group ‘hammering’ Amorim’s side

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that one of Ruben Amorim’s current Red Devils squad is part of a WhatsApp group that “hammers” the team on a regular basis.

Amorim’s side have been having a terrible season with the Portuguese head coach struggling to reverse their fortunes since replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Man Utd are currently 12th in the Premier League table after beating Fulham 1-0 on Sunday for just their eighth win in 23 Premier League matches this term.

The Red Devils seem to be making some progress over January transfer arrivals with Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu reportedly heading to England for a medical.

Man Utd have already moved Antony on loan to Real Betis, while Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and others have been linked with transfers before the deadline.

It’s quite chaotic at Man Utd at the moment and Ferdinand has revealed that Jonny Evans is part of a WhatsApp group that constantly “hammers” the current Red Devils squad.

Speaking to England and Man Utd women’s star Ella Toone on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “We hammer each other. Active… it’s active constantly.

“Wazza was the last person who spoke in there. It’s called ‘Band of Brothers’. I can’t tell you the next bit, it won’t make the cut.

“It’s just hammering the United team. Look, lads are just hammering them through the game. ‘He’s not good enough’. I love it. It just keeps me connected to the lads.”

Toone replied: “You’re busy in it, aren’t you? You’re on it – every other message!”

Ferdinand added: “You’ve got the younger lads like Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, and then there’s Nani and Anderson.

“You know who joined recently? Edwin van der Sar. I think he’s going to delete himself soon because the chat ain’t for him.

“Who else is in there? Jonny Evans is in there, who’s currently playing. Some of the stuff that goes on… Patrice Evra gets mullered, hammered all the time. We hammer each other.”

Evans is yet to appear under Amorim and his Man Utd team-mate Rashford looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford if he can find the right move in January after his relationship with the manager soured.

Amorim called out Rashford after their win over Fulham for a lack of application in training, he told reporters: “It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things – we can use every player. You can see it today [Sunday] on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that.

“I will put [goalkeeping coach Jorge] Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change that.”

