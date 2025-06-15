Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has set a Premier League “finish” target for head coach Ruben Amorim heading into next season.

The Red Devils are reeling from a dour 2024/25 campaign as they failed to win a trophy and finished 15th in the Premier League.

Man Utd‘s poor performances reached a new low after Amorim replaced former head coach Erik ten Hag as he struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim has a massive job in the coming months as he looks to build a team capable of competing for Europe as they were miles away from achieving this feat in 24/25.

Man Utd are already active in the transfer market and it would boost their prospects if they land their standout targets, but Ferdinand has set a “finish” target for Amorim to pursue next season with Champions League qualification already ruled out.

“I think if you finish 15th this year, United have got to be looking to finish in at least the top eight, top six,” Ferdinand told The Mirror.

“I don’t think you should be looking outside of that.

“And that’s from someone who only thought about winning the league at United. So it’s a big come-down in that sense.”

Most of United’s summer budget will likely go on a new striker and they are linked with several potential targets. Ferdinand has explained why he thinks they should snub Viktor Gyokeres for an alternative.

“[Man United need] a centre-forward with experience. That’s it. I think United can go and get a lot of players and get loads of stuff,” Ferdinand said.

“But I think it’s been evident that Hojlund came in for huge money and hasn’t hit the ground running, has struggled really. Zirkzee hasn’t done much better than him, really.

“So, I think you need someone in all the good teams you see. They normally have at least one of the attacking players, normally the number nine. And you go, actually, yeah, I can pin my hat on him. I can rely on him.

“And I think Hojlund’s lack of experience has been a big factor. So, a striker, I don’t want any striker. I think I’ve said it on my podcast many times. I think a striker with experience, knows his right way around the football field, who the young ones they’ve invested in, like Hojlund and Zirkzee and Chido [Obi] can learn from.”

On Gyokeres, he added: “I think Gyokeres, everyone’s talking about him. Again, I think if I’m looking at the market now and I had to pick him or Osimhen, I’d probably pick Osimhen because of that experience.

“And he’s shown he’s done it in multiple leagues now. And he’s done it internationally as well. I think he’s a top-class number nine who, again, the young players will be able to learn from. I’m not saying that Gyokeres would fail. I’m just saying that if I had a preference, I would go there.”