Ferdinand claims key Man Utd star ‘couldn’t grumble’ if he was sold in the summer

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand insists injury-prone defender Luke Shaw couldn’t grumble if he was sold over the summer transfer window.

Shaw last played in mid-February for the Red Devils and was restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions over the 2023/24 campaign.

The 28-year-old has endured many ups and downs during his decade at Man Utd but the left-back recently revealed it has been his “most frustrating season” so far.

Speaking after receiving an unlikely call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 because of a paucity of left-back options available for the Three Lions, Shaw said: “I’m definitely progressing much better than I think they thought, and me too.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead. Obviously, I’m very grateful for Gareth picking me and showing the faith that he has in me.

“You know, for me, it’s about repaying that and doing everything I can to try and get fit and try and help the team win this Euros.”

Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for most of their first-team squad this summer as they look to boost their transfer budget of around £50m.

And now Man Utd legend Ferdinand reckons Shaw would be one player who couldn’t be “disgruntled” if he was sold over the summer.

“They’ve got to get a fit Shaw and Lisandro Martinez next season and games out of them both,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel.

“I don’t think Shaw could be disgruntled if United said because of his lack of game time over the last course of your time here, we’re going to find another left back.

“I don’t think he could grumble at that. But I think he’s that good when he plays that they will go again [with him].”

Shaw added in a recent interview: “No one knows the situation, what’s been happening.

“Obviously, I think people have seen that there was a setback, but I was actually very close to returning to team training. I think it was the day before.

“In my opinion, I was pushing to try and get back for the games and the final and I think I pushed too hard.

“I came back too quick and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring, which was a (grade) 2c. That was three weeks from the final and they said it was a six-week injury, so that’s obviously why there was that setback.

“I think people have been getting confused with what’s actually happened because nothing had ever been said.

“That’s why I did my post. I got a few people coming up to me, saying, ‘How can you not be fit for United and (can) for England?’

“But the circumstances were that I did push to do everything I want to be fit for United, and that’s been really my whole season.

“It’s been disappointing for me, but I want to do everything I can, first and foremost, for United.

“That’s my club, I’ve been there for a long time but, of course, that wasn’t the case, so that was hard to obviously take in the last few weeks.

“But I’m here now and I’m still not there yet, I’ve still got a while to go, but I’m trying to do everything I can to make it happen.”