Ferdinand, Shearer and Richards all agree on first Man Utd transfer under Ruben Amorim

Pundits have had their say on what Ruben Amorim needs.

Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have all agreed that Man Utd need to make a new striker a priority under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new season with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table after winning just three of their first ten matches.

Erik ten Hag was sacked last week and replaced by Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim, who will join Man Utd on November 11 after his duties at the Portuguese club end.

Only Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this term with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make an impact.

Their other main striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has only scored two goals in ten matches in all competitions this season and both Shearer and Richards reckons a new centre-forward has to be their priority.

Gary Lineker asked the pair on the Rest is Football podcast: “New manager, even if he’s really good, as you said, they’ve got a lot to do haven’t they? Have they got the talent in there, even if they’re kind of, say, properly coached, if they’ve got a plan?

“It’s hard to see, really, isn’t it? How many of those players would be part of a team that is challenging?”

Shearer responded by claiming Man Utd need a centre-forward “massively” and Richards agreed with his fellow pundits take.

And, on a separate show, Red Devils legend Ferdinand agreed and reckons Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is the obvious choice to bring in.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “Managers when they leave clubs, there’s always one of two players, you know, I’ve got to take that.

“Who is that guy going to be, if he’s going to take someone from Sporting Lisbon? After the way [Gyokeres] was playing in the last few weeks, 11 [goals] in five games, is he going to be the number one target for the new manager of Man United?”

Gyokeres scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night as Sporting beat Man City 4-1 in the Champions League ahead of Amorim’s departure to Man Utd next week.

Giving his thoughts on Amorim, Gyokeres told reporters: “We will miss him a lot, of course.

“We achieved a lot together and we will miss him and the other members of the staff, but they are leaving and we have to move on and face the next challenge we have.”

Speaking generally about their performance against Premier League champions Man City, Amorim added: “It’s always nice to score and even better to score a hat-trick. Most important was to win the game so it was a brilliant night for us.

“We knew it was going to be tough and we didn’t start off well. We knew they would give us space and we could have scored more than four to be fair. They could have scored more as well. You need to raise your level when you play better opponents. I tried to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”