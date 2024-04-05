Man Utd legend Ferdinand shocked by Ten Hag decision against Chelsea; names title favourites

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand was surprised by Erik ten Hag’s decision to bench Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay against Chelsea.

The Red Devils boss made three changes to his line-up to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Thursday with Marcus Rashford dropped for Antony, while Casemiro came in for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire replaced the injured Victor Lindelof.

Ferdinand surprised by Rashford, McTominay omissions

The changes looked to be paying off with Man Utd 3-2 up heading into second-half injury time but two Cole Palmer goals in the 110th and 111th minute of the match turned the game on its head.

And Ferdinand was shocked that Ten Hag chose to leave out McTominay and Rashford, who he thinks have proved themselves to be big-game players for Man Utd this season.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “There’s been a lot of debate about who should be playing who shouldn’t.

“Marcus Rashford has been a talisman at this football club for a number of years now. I’m hearing behind the scenes that it might be a bit of a knock [for Rashford].

“We have injuries, but at the same time, when I look at it, we’ve got two players who have done well against the big teams, the big six this year.

“The top goal scorers against the big six are both on the bench today. McTominay and Marcus Rashford. Rashford has three, McTominay two.

“I can see why maybe you might have done it, but at the same time, when you think about big games, big moments, against Man City the other day, when you’re looking for a moment from one of the players, Marcus Rashford stepped up.”

Ferdinand: I don’t want Man City to win the title

Man Utd and Chelsea are not in the mix for the Premier League title this season but it didn’t stop Ferdinand predicting his champions ahead of their match.

“On paper, I think Man City have got the easier run-in and experience is going to play a big part,” Ferdinand added.

“Liverpool have three away games against teams that you wouldn’t say are big teams [Fulham, Everton and West Ham] but three away games [in a row] are difficult. Aston Villa away as well and obviously Manchester United away at the weekend.

“Arsenal have the toughest run-in and Man City… I’ve said this from the beginning of the season and I’ll continue to say this now [they are favourites].

“I don’t want them to win it, I’ve got to be honest!”