Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Premier League star who ‘complements’ Mainoo

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson would be the perfect foil for Kobbie Mainoo, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in good form since Michael Carrick took over as interim boss with seven wins, two draws and one defeat in his opening ten matches.

Man Utd now look likely to secure a place in next season’s Champions League and increase revenues ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have a big summer planned at Old Trafford with at least two midfielders set to arrive, plus Man Utd are reportedly in the market for a left-back and left-winger.

Mainoo and Casemiro have created a good partnership in midfield under Carrick but the latter has announced he is leaving at the end of the season.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of names in midfield to replace Casemiro but Ferdinand reckons Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is valued at over £100m by the Premier League club, would be the best player to “complement” Mainoo.

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Ferdiunand said on his YouTube channel: “[Bruno] Guimaraes and [Sandro] Tonali wouldn’t be my first-choice midfield signings this summer.

“It’s Elliot Anderson. His age, he’s 23 years old… Guimaraes is 28 and Tonali is 25, soon to be 26, so that counts for a lot for me. I want young, hungry players in my squad.

“He complements Mainoo. I think Mainoo is going to be one of the main players in the team now, they’re going to build around him and I think Elliot Anderson absolutely complements him.’

“They’re different. Anderson has that ability, that energy to get around the park, he’s aggressive. We need those legs.

“And he wins the ball. He’s more combative than the other two.

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“Elliot Anderson is the only player to win over 150 duels, win possession more than 150 times, and win at least 50 fouls in the Premier League, the whole Premier League I must add, this season. They’re my reasons why, guys.”

In encouraging news for Ferdinand, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Nottingham Forest are expecting Man Utd to be one of the teams vying for Anderson ahead of the summer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Forest expect Manchester United to remain seriously in the race for Elliot #Anderson. Manchester City have also registered their interest, although their current focus is on extending Rodri’s contract. #MUFC #MCFC So far, no club has made direct contact with Forest. A fee in the region of £100-120 million is still being demanded. @SkySportDE.’