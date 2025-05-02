Ferdinand picks out ‘sensational’ Man Utd star vs Bilbao in ‘massive moment in the season’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has singled out Casemiro for praise after their 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The Red Devils were under pressure for much of the opening half an hour before Casemiro’s opening goal changed the direction of the game.

Casemiro headed in the opener after good work from Harry Maguire on the right-hand side, before things went from bad to worse for Atletico.

Minutes later VAR awarded Man Utd a penalty and advised the on-field referee to send off Dani Vivian for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund inside the box.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty on 37 minutes before he added another with a cool finish past Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala to make it 3-0.

Casemiro has had a terrible time at Old Trafford, since joining from Real Madrid in 2022 for £70m, but Ferdinand hailed him for a wonderful display against Bilbao on Thursday evening.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports commentary in the second half: “I don’t think Casemiro has put a foot wrong. He’s been sensational tonight. He has been so disciplined.

“People have been talking about getting rid of him, his legs have gone etcetera. But I tell you what, he’s come to the fore when they have needed him.

“He’s coaching this team through this and it’s a massive moment in the season for them.”

Fellow pundit Robbie Savage insisted that he played well because he was finally playing in a role that suited him under Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim.

Savage added: “I think he has realised, or Manchester United have realised, what he is good for.

“They were trying to play through him. But he’s more facing the game now, he knows what he’s doing.

“Instead of playing through him, where he’s taking lots of touches, I think he’s facing the right way more times than not now.”

Savage insisted that Ferdinand had been far less “exposed” than usual for Man Utd with greater support in the middle of the park against Bilbao.

Ferdinand continued: “I totally agree with you, Robbie, about facing the game.

“They’re not trying to play through him like a pivot where he’s got his back to things and he can pressed and lose the ball. That’s not his game.

“This makes it simpler for him but, also, they’re allowing big spaces around him where he would be exposed physically.

“He’s got that support behind and communication.”