‘It’s not school football’ – Ferdinand slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd display as he calls out lack of ‘leadership’

Rio Ferdinand was not happy with what he saw from the Red Devils.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand went through “a serious rollercoaster of emotions” as the Red Devils lost 3-2 to Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Having already lost their Champions League Group A opener 4-3 to Bayern Munich, the Red Devils suffered their sixth defeat in ten matches to make their worst start to a season since 1986.

Erik ten Hag’s men have started the Premier League season with four defeats from seven games and their loss to Galatasaray on Tuesday in the Champions League respresented a new low for the campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund had put Man Utd ahead twice but Kerem Aktürkoğlu equalised on 71 minutes to make it 2-2 before Mauro Icardi dinked Andre Onana late on to take all three points.

And Ferdinand was frustrated by the Man Utd defending towards the end of the match as Erik ten Hag’s side “fell asleep” to allow Galatasaray back into the match.

“You’ve got to give Galatasaray credit because they kept themselves in the game, and when the chances came their way, they punished Man United,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“But that was a serious rollercoaster of emotions for me because at one moment, I’m sat there thinking about how we look like a unit, cohesive and a team with shared potential, something to be positive about. And then the next, I have my head in my hands because there’s a lack of organisation, there’s no leadership, there’s nothing defensively.

“As a kid, you’re told that you’re the most vulnerable after just scoring and that happened twice tonight, we fell asleep! At times, it looked far too easy and they went through us like a hot knife through butter and it’s embarrassing. This is the Champions League, it’s not school football or anything. The lack of positional awareness, spacial awareness, at this level you’ll be punished for that and they were tonight.”

The main bright spark for Man Utd was the performance of Hojlund and the Denmark international has urged the club to “stick together” to end their bad start to the season.

“Of course it’s not about the individual performance,” Hojlund said. “It’s about getting the three points and at the moment we’re not doing good enough.

“We need to remember we can’t get goals (go in) right after we score. We’ve had a few games now where they just score after we scored.

“We need to go back and analyse that tomorrow and talk about it in the group. Of course it’s a tough period now but we need to stick together and that’s the only way we can get out of this period.”