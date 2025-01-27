Ferdinand slams Man Utd star despite victory over Fulham: ‘A few fingers pointed at him’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand insists there will have been “a few fingers pointed at” Rasmus Hojlund the dressing room after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Red Devils and the Cottagers were far from their best as a deflected Lisandro Martinez goal settled the match on 78 minutes as Man Utd moved up to 12th in the Premier League.

Man Utd had just four shots all evening with one on target as the Red Devils struggled to create any clear-cut chances at Craven Cottage.

Only five teams in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford – who is likely to leave Old Trafford this month – unable to score the goals required of them.

Hojlund has been particularly poor recently for Man Utd and the young Denmark international was picked out as their weak link against Fulham on Sunday evening.

When put to him that Hojlund had been dispossessed ten times in the first half, Ferdinand replied on TNT Sports: “That says it all.

“I would be surprised if he wasn’t getting a few fingers pointed at him in the changing room at half-time.

“Hold the ball up, keep the ball, you’re the platform for us to get up the pitch, far too often he’s too loose on the ball.

“He doesn’t do things quick enough, the amount of turnovers he’s had today… as I said, I’d be surprised if the players weren’t having a word with him.

“He needs to use his pace more. He was slack and loose in possession.

“United can’t get out and get any good possession in the final third when their No. 9 isn’t able to hold the ball up.

“Most of United’s possession has been with the three centre-backs when there’s no pressure on the ball. Whenever there’s been pressure, United have turned the ball over.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer’s Besiktas after Rashford inevitably snubs ‘crazy’ transfer

👉 Man Utd have second bid of £27m ‘rejected’ with Red Devils set to turn to £15m alternative

👉 Man Utd boss Amorim gives ‘green light’ to Chelsea ‘swap deal’ with both players ‘open’ to transfer

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled for wins and good performances since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November but he was happy to come away from Craven Cottage with the three points on Sunday.

Amorim told BBC Sport after the win: “That feeling of winning and three points is really important for us.

“You cannot see a great improvement in the team and that is a fact. But to win helps us to improve.

“We’ve had some lack of luck in some games. Today, was not the best match but we managed to win.

“The important thing is I have a clear idea of what I want to do. Sometimes I’m frustrated. We want to play a different style and we are going to play different style in the future.”