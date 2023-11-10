Ferdinand slams Man Utd over lack of leaders in Copenhagen ‘capitulation’: ‘It’s a rollercoaster’

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand thinks the Red Devils are back in “crisis mode” after their 4-3 loss to Copenhagen on Wednesday and has criticised their lack of leaders.

Man Utd have had a poor start to the new season and will exit the Champions League if they lose to Galatasaray in Turkey at the end of November.

They haven’t fared much better in the Premier League with the Red Devils losing five of their first 11 league matches of the season, while they have also crashed out the League Cup.

It was all going well in Denmark on Wednesday with Erik ten Hag’s men 2-0 up – but a Marcus Rashford sending off changed the game.

Bruno Fernandes did briefly put them 3-2 ahead from the penalty spot after Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves had got Copenhagen back level.

But Lukas Lerager and substitute Roony Bardghji scored to give Copenhagen a valuable three points and leave the Red Devils’ hopes of qualifying for the last-16 hanging by a thread.

And Ferdinand thinks Man Utd are lacking “characters” to “pull the team through” when they face difficult situations like the Rashford sending off.

Ferdinand told TNT Sports: “Back again into crisis mode, I think that’s the way it is, it’s a rollercoaster at Man United now.

“I think there’s no consistency, I was watching that game and I was screaming, 2-0 up, Rasmus Hojlund, thinking, ‘Wow, found a hero’. And then all of a sudden the wheels just fall off, they capitulate.

“That just signals to me a lack of character at the moment. There’s not enough characters in there to pull the team through when they’re in a situation where there’s a bit of adversity, or they’re under a bit of duress.

“They haven’t got those leaders and characters to get them through – or they haven’t got enough leaders and characters to pull them through in those moments. And that’s what you need.

“It doesn’t come down to ability in those situations. Away at Copenhagen, I’ve been there, we got beat 1-0 when I was there. But this is far too often we’re seeing this happen.”

Ten Hag is coming under pressure over the start to the season but summer signing Rasmus Hojlund – who scored twice against Copenhagen – is backing the Dutchman to turn it around at Man Utd.

“A really good coach,” Hojlund said. “He cares about every single detail, and he helps me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence and supports me.

“I think every player in the dressing room support him. I hope it is just a matter of time (before we will be successful).

“The first 30 minutes today was some of the best football we have been playing this season.”