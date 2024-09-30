Man Utd: Ferdinand slams ‘p*ss poor’ decision with Ten Hag’s side ‘an embarrassment’ – ‘I can’t have it’

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Manchester United after they produced a “terrible” and “embarrassing” performance in their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd suffered their third Premier League loss of the season at the weekend as they were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet, while Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the Red Devils.

United’s performance against Spurs was their worst of the season and Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Ten Hag came under immense pressure last season, but Man Utd opted to stick with him after he helped the Premier League giants win the FA Cup.

The Dutch head coach was given a contract extension until 2026, but he is already fighting for his job as the board are reportedly ‘keen on’ a former Juventus manager.

Ferdinand thinks Man Utd were “an embarrassment” against Tottenham, but he has hit out at the “p*ss poor” decision to sent off Fernandes.

“We’ll get to the red card in a minute but Van de Ven ran through the whole team and I look at it, happened midweek as well,” Ferdinand said on X.

“Where’s the pride man? I just don’t know. That fight don’t seem where it should be. The Bruno red card I think is p*** poor as well. I think it’s a p*** poor red card.

“In no day and age should that ever be a red card. A straight red card? No way, I can’t have it.”

He added: “But do not let that distract from the fact that we were terrible. We were an embarrassment today. The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody at Man Utd now. It shouldn’t be an excuse for anyone at the football club.

“We were terrible. We were terrible to watch. It was a terrible kind of representation of who were are and what we are right now.

“Giving the ball away constantly. I’m ranting here but I can’t help it. I’ve sat and watched the game and just thought what the hell are we?”

Fernandes was high on James Maddison, but he made his challenge after slipping and there was little malice from the Man Utd star. Speaking post-match, the Portugal international insisted it was “never a red card”.

“Apart from slipping going in, I don’t take him as everyone wants to see it,” Fernandes said.

“I don’t go with the studs, I take him with my ankle. It’s a clear foul but never a red card. That’s my feeling.

“Even Maddison, when he gets up, you can see in the image… he just said, ‘It’s a foul but it’s never a red card’. That’s what he said.

“I think in the eyes of everyone, you can see that is never a red card because if this is a red card I think we have to look at many other incidents.

“I had many incidents when I get kicked and everything, and I’ve never seen something so quick coming off as a red card. I just think it’s never a red card.”