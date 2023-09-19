Ferdinand slams Man Utd for not ‘digging into’ Rangnick comments amid ‘scapegoat’ hunt

Rio Ferdinand thinks the Red Devils have missed a trick by not listening to Ralf Rangnick.

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Manchester United for not heeding Ralf Rangnick’s warning that the club “needs open heart surgery”.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new Premier League season with their 3-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday meaning they’ve now suffered defeat in three of their first five league matches of the new campaign.

Their summer recruitment has also been criticised after they signed Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir.

Many feel their starting XI is no stronger than last season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman coming under pressure for the first time as Man Utd boss.

Former caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick advised Man Utd during his time at the club that the Red Devils needed “open heart” surgery and not “minor amendments”.

Rangnick said in April 2022: “It’s just not enough to do some minor amendments, some little issues here and there and little cosmetic things.

“In medicine you would say that this is an operation of the open heart. There are more things to be changed than some little things here and some minor things there — but this is the good thing.

“For me, if this happens and everyone has realised that this has to happen and if people want to work together, then it makes sense.”

And Ferdinand believes that Man Utd have failed to listen to the German’s advice with the Red Devils throwing money at players without a proper plan.

Ferdinand said on his Five YouTube channel: “People are looking for a scapegoat, that’s the way the media is right now people look for a scapegoat and go that’s the reason.

“I see people saying [Marcus] Rashford isn’t working hard enough, or Bruno [Fernandes] is the captain.

“Ralf Rangnick’s comments when he left were along the lines of this doesn’t need medicine this needs open heart surgery.

“No one looked at that comment and thought ‘let me dig into that’. It shows you that not one individual is going to solve this problem. We had Cristiano Ronaldo, what he’s done in the game, and he can’t solve it.

“We’ve had a load of managers come in with huge reputations and they haven’t sorted it out. Spent a lot of money and that hasn’t sorted it out.”