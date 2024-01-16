Man Utd icon Ferdinand: ‘Surprising’ signing of striker Fergie ‘regrets’ missing out on can ‘help Hojlund learn’

Rio Ferdinand believes Karim Benzema would help Rasmus Hojlund kickstart his Manchester United career if he joins the club in January.

Benzema has been fairly successful in his career, winning five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four La Ligas, three Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Ligue 1 titles, one Nations League with France, and a Ballon d’Or.

And in 816 professional appearances at club level, the 36-year-old has scored 432 goals and provided 197 assists.

Of course, his best years came at Real Madrid, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, but he is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad.

Lots of players who moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer are being linked with a return to Europe, and Benzema is one of them.

There has been talk of loan interest coming from Man Utd – who are looking to sign a new striker in the winter transfer window.

Summer signing Hojlund has found it difficult as the club’s main man this term. He only has two goals in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Benzema to Man Utd a no-go in five F365-approved Saudi Pro League January loan deals

The signing of Benzema appears unlikely, however, with talkSPORT saying the Red Devils will not pursue the French attacker this month.

Despite this, Man Utd legend Ferdinand is excited by the prospect of the legendary striker moving to the club.

“Listen, Benzema, how can you say no?” the former Red Devils and England defender said on his FIVE podcast.

“We‘re going back to what we’ve done before. We’ve done it with Cristiano [Ronaldo], we’ve done it with [Radamel] Falcao, we’ve done it with [Edinson] Cavani, we’ve done it with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic].

“Can we afford it? Probably not, that’s why I don’t see it, I’d be very surprised.”

Ferdinand added that the signing of Benzema would massively benefit Hojlund’s game.

He said: “What I would say is that the one person that needs that more than anyone else right now is Hojlund.

“He needs somebody to look and learn from.

“I remember when we had Danny Welbeck coming into the first team and he’s looking up to Cristiano, [Wayne] Rooney, [Carlos] Tevez and those guys.

“Diego Forlan comes in, a young Uruguayan striker, and you’ve got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy he’s backing up.

“Chicharito, the same thing, they’re looking on and going, ‘That’s what a real striker is! That is how a true No 9 operates and I’m going to follow that.’ Hojlund is looking at himself in the mirror! That’s it.”

After failing to register a single goal contribution in his first 14 Premier League appearances, Hojlund has scored two in two and also notched an assist in Sunday’s draw against Tottenham.

Should Benzema move to Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson will be a very happy man.

The legendary manager was very eager to bring the Frenchman to the club during his days in the dugout.

Ferdinand himself admitted last year that Ferguson wanted to sign Benzema.

“The first time I played against him was 2008, and that was the first time I had seen him up close and personal. If you see the goal he scored against us, look how many players are around him, but all he needed was one touch, it was all one motion.

“I remember coming off the pitch and Sir Alex Ferguson said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m trying to get him’. But with his African connections, and how influential Real Madrid were, he chose them.

“I think, looking back, Sir Alex will believe that is one of his biggest regrets not getting him to sign for the club.”